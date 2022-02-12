Caitlyn Jenner wins just 1 percent of the vote in California elections

After all, Caitlyn Jenner she won’t be California’s next governor, and she doesn’t seem to have made much of an impression on the state’s voters.

Running as the Republican candidate in the recall election that ended last Tuesday, the former Olympian received roughly 55,000 votes (or 1.1 percent) of the 68 percent of ballots reported so far.

In contrast, the Democratic incumbent, Gov. Gavin Newsom, received about 5.8 million votes to keep him in office and was declared the winner shortly after the polls closed. “Tonight I am humble, grateful”He said.

After the results were released, the reality star told reporters that Newsom’s victory was an “embarrassment”:

“I can’t believe so many people have voted to keep him in office.” Caitlyn said.

Republican leader, conservative radio host and media personality Larry Elder led all of Newsom’s opponents with at least 2.3 million votes.

But Jenner, 71, says she’s not done with politics, recently telling The Washington Post she wouldn’t rule out another run for governor, or perhaps the Senate, stressing that she was a moderate Republican among the 46 names expected. overthrow Newsom.

“That’s one of the things that I will continue to fight for in the future: Is the Republican Party more moderate and more inclusive of the people? No matter what happens in this campaign, I will continue that fight,” Jenner said in her interview on the post. released Tuesday before polls close. “The Republican Party needs to change, and to be honest with you, I’m the poster child for change. Little joke, but it’s what they need to do.”

Elder had refused to say whether he would accept the election results, instead alluding to allegations of fraud without evidence, echoing former US President Donald Trump.

Newsom had repeatedly invoked Trump to urge voters not to replace him with Elder.

“It was kind of a gift that the Democrats needed to attack right now and I feel in many ways that [Elder] he’s just helped Gavin Newsom with this retirement,” Jenner told the Post this week. “California is really center, maybe center left, and when Larry came in, we lost that.”

However, last Tuesday, Kim Kardashian’s former stepfather also began to dismiss unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the recall elections.

“We need integrity in elections! It must be easy to vote legally and impossible to cheat,” he tweeted. “Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy. #VoteYesOnTheRecall.”

It was the latest example of how Jenner’s supposed launch to California’s Democratic majority had skyrocketed while running as a Republican. She made headlines shortly after announcing her campaign when she backed legislation to prevent transgender girls from playing sports that match her gender identity.

And after a highly restrictive abortion law was enacted in Texas, Jenner said she supported women’s choice and supported the power of states to make laws.

Halfway through her campaign, the former athlete took a break to film Big Brother VIP in Australia, along with Omarosa Manigault Newman and others. As for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, a few months ago it was said that supposedly there have always been different political opinions within the family. But they all agree that they want Caitlyn to be happy.