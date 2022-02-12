Britney Spears is under investigation for assaulting staff

Britney Spears is being investigated for misdemeanor assault after a member of her domestic staff claimed the singer hit her, authorities said Thursday.

Authorities responded to Spears’ home in Southern California after the employee reported the dispute Monday night, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

No person was injured in the incident.

The officers’ reports will be turned over to prosecutors for their consideration, police said, without elaborating.

Spears’ attorney, Matthew Rosengart, said by email that the investigation has been hyped as tabloid fodder, calling it a fabrication with mixed accounts on a cell phone, with “no beatings and obviously no injuries of any kind.” ”.

“Anyone can make an accusation, but it should have been closed immediately,” Rosengart said.

Spears has a home in Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Los Angeles.

Spears, 39, hired Rosengart last month as she tries to regain control of her life after 13 years under a legal guardianship that has power over her money and personal affairs.

In court hearings, Spears has called the guardianship “abusive.”

Rosengart has made it a priority to remove Spears’ father, James Spears, from his role as his daughter’s financial guardian.

James Spears said in court papers filed last week that he is working on a plan to resign but did not give an effective date.