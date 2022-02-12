Britney Spears achieves political consensus against her father

He is already much more than a pop star. Britney Spears has reached the altar of cultural and political icons.

The bell #FreeBritney , which seeks the release of the 39-year-old artist from the absolute surveillance of her father decreed by court order, is no longer just a fan thing. She has struck a chord collectively, including that of the United States Congress, with her proclamation “I am nobody’s slave” last June before the Los Angeles court, where she denounced the tyranny of her parental guardianship.

It all started in 2008. James, her father, gained control over his daughter’s decisions and finances due to her mental health and drug abuse problems, which made her vulnerable to his whims.

She lost her free will, but was forced to keep acting to keep the goose that lays the golden eggs fed.

This week another judicial point was made. Once his court-appointed attorney resigned, the judge authorized Spears to choose his own attorney. Her new lawyer is Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who has represented celebrities such as film director Steven Spielberg or actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Keanu Reeves.

The artist speaks again to the court and says that she wants to press charges against her father

Spears’s cry for help has worked a civic miracle.

America is tense. The warmongering between conservatives and progressives finds no way to agree on anything. Neither in the right to vote, nor in infrastructure projects, nor how to teach about slavery in schools, nor in how to deal with the pandemic, nor in the investigation of the January Trump coup…

Nothing, except in the Spears case, which has managed to build bridges between Republicans and Democrats. On both sides of the bench, despite opposing philosophies, they have shown solidarity with their legal fight.

Senator Ted Cruz, a radical conservative always situated against the bohemian elites, dedicated an episode of his podcast this week to attacking that tutelage.

“I am fully and unequivocally in the #Free Britney camp,” she said. “I think it’s damn ridiculous what is happening to Britney Spear and this needs to end,” said the Texan.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts, vilified the affair as “the wackiest thing I’ve seen in a long time.” The political caucus of the Republicans in the lower house called a collection by sending a text in which Spears was described as a “victim of government overreach and censorship.”

In addition, progressive senators Bob Casey and Elitzabeth Warren sent letters to the attorney general, Merrick Garland, and to the secretary of Health and Human Resources, Xavier Becerra, requesting that the protective mechanisms be reviewed.

Once she had her lawyer, Spears made another telephone request to the judge: “I am here to disassociate myself from my father and file charges against him for abuse. This guardianship has allowed him to ruin my life.”