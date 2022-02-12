Brian Littrell, of Backstreet Boys, asks Britney Spears not to share so many things on the Internet

The process initiated by singer Britney Spears to free herself from control through legal guardianship by her father, Jamie Spears, continues. Last Monday, the popular artist suffered a minor legal setback after Judge Brenda Penny, who oversees the case, denied the singer’s request to advance the hearing in which her father’s permanence as guardian will be discussed, scheduled for on September 29. Britney’s new lawyer would have requested this advance for the singer’s mental health benefit, of which she assured that she “is suffering avoidable damage and harm.”





Judith Del Rio

Many of Britney’s followers have realized that the artist’s behavior has changed in recent times. Her name appears day in and day out in the press, and the fact is that the legal fight against her father has become public domain, with all that that entails. As if the pressure she receives from her due to the legal process itself was not enough, the singer tries to cope with her social anxiety, for which she has been undergoing therapy for some time.

Britney, in one of her last images on Instagram. Instagram/Britney Spears

As an addition, it seems that the singer has ‘liberated’, and begins to share more details of her personal life and state of mind on her social networks, to the delight of most of her followers, who support this new, more independent facet of the singer after years controlled in all facets of her life. However, there are those who begin to show some concern, especially with her latest publications, in which the artist poses half-naked for her followers.

One of those who have wanted to send a warning to Britney has been Brian Littrell, singer of the Backstreet Boys, who coincided with the singer during her most successful stage in the late 90s. She recommends that she “stop doing what what does she do”, such as posing half-naked, because “it doesn’t suit her”.

This has been assured in a statement to the TMZ portal, where it is blunt with the new attitude of the artist. Her statements also come after comments from Britney’s father a few days ago, who claimed that Jodi Montgomery, the artist’s co-tutor, would have told her that she was very concerned about the singer’s mental state.

Brian Littrell wanted to give his opinion on the situation of the artist. GTRES

“With what is happening, they are observing her with a microscope, she has to be careful, she is a mother”, says the singer, “[Britney] is in a unique situation, these things do not happen. She has to be smart, she has to be diligent.”

The 46-year-old singer seems to be referring to the somewhat bawdy content of Britney’s latest posts, but also to the number of posts that the artist shares with details of her daily life that could cause many to use it against her and speculate on her state of health, as one of the last ones in which Britney had been locked in her own bathroom.

With what is happening, they are observing her with a microscope, she has to be careful, she is a mother. You need to have people behind you, you have to be careful with the things you post on social networks







Brian Littrell





The Backstreet Boys singer’s statements have not gone unnoticed by Britney’s followers, who believe that he has no right to judge the singer, especially considering how vocal the American singer has always been about his beliefs, of sorts. conservative and very religious, strongly supporting figures like Donald Trump or being a confessed follower of the theories of the QAnon movement. Many feel that his conservative views are invalid in this context, given the background. However, Brian tried to defend himself.

The Backstreet Boys shared their greatest moment with Britney Spears in the late ’90s. GTRES

“It’s not that she can’t post on her social media, she does what she does. But at the same time… You need to have people behind you, you have to be careful and respectful with the things you post on your social networks”, he insisted, before adding that he supported him at the moment: “We all want the best for her, she is a smart woman. She has grown up in this business, and that is tough.”

Littrell’s comments would not have gone unnoticed by Britney Spears, who wanted to share an image that many consider a clear response to Littrell’s words. In the photograph, a flag of the #FreeBritney movement, with a message: “My flag on the American flag. Yes, I go to the sound of my own instrument. Is that bad?”, she would say, “I know in my previous messages I said that you know my situation, but you only know half of what happens. And for those of me who said I should be more cautious about what I post, I mean, if you really think about it, with everything I’ve been through, I think I’m being too cautious.”

The singer published an image with a flag of the #FreeBritney movement. Instagram/Britney Spears

Shortly after, the singer published a video of a person preparing an avocado toast, with another message: “In a system where I have felt alone and lost for so long, at least I have a platform where I can share. As Selena Gomez says, the world can be a horrible place. I know it, you know it”, she concluded, saying that she was going to share less things on the social network from now on.

