Boxer Jermall Charlo Arrested in Texas for Felony Assault

Middleweight champion Jermall Charlo was arrested Friday in Texas on felony assault on a family/household member after having a prior conviction, according to Fort Bend jail records.

Charlo, 31, was still in custody Friday night, a jail official told ESPN. According to records, he was arrested at 1:29 pm after the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in Richmond, Texas issued a warrant for his arrest. He was being held on $10,000 bond.

A Fort Bend County public information officer did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment. A spokesman for PBC, which promotes Charlo, declined to comment.

Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) is ESPN’s No. 1 ranked 160-pounder. He has made four defenses of the WBC middleweight title and also won a title at 154 pounds.

Canelo Alvarez, ESPN’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter and boxing’s top star, was offered a May 7 fight with Charlo for the undisputed 168-pound championship, but sources told ESPN this week that Álvarez is closing a deal to fight Dmitri Bivol instead.

Charlo, whose twin brother, Jermell, is a 154-pound champion, fights out of Richmond, Texas. Jermall Charlo was arrested in August and charged with robbery after an alleged incident at a San Antonio bar. Those three theft charges were dismissed earlier this month.