Billie Eilish makes it to the list of the 100 most influential people in the world | Music

Irais M.

Bad Bunny, Lil Nas X and Britney Spears are also part of the ‘TIME’ magazine selection

Billie Eilish graces one of the covers of the magazine TIMEon the occasion of the launch of the list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2021. Among others considered in the select ranking there are also personalities from the world of music such as Britney Spears, Bad Bunny and Lil Nas X.

“Billie Eilish is a unique soul, with her own voice, style and attitude,” wrote Megan Thee Stallion, considered among the most influential people of the past year, for TIME. “I met Billie at the Grammys this year. She had already achieved world fame, something that would make some people put on airs, but not her.”, added the rapper.

“She was so real and laid back even though her personality is so big. She is a peculiar spirit who speaks from her heart without pretense. I knew that she had found a soul mate that night. One that is strong, but still learning and growing. A woman who stands up for herself and advocates for women everywhere.” concluded Megan Thee Stallion on Billie Eilish.

Other artists that are part of “TIME 100”

Billie Eilish made it to the list of the most influential people in TIME in the category of Pioneers. In Icons, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand out, as well as Britney Spears, whose review was written by Paris Hilton; and Dolly Parton, with a text by Miley Cyrus.

In the Titans category are gymnast Simone Biles and producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz; and in artists are the actress Kate Winslet, rapper Lil Nas X —reviewed by Kid Cudi— and Bad Bunnyraising the latin gang with a text by J Balvin, who was part of “TIME 100” in 2020.