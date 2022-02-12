Bill Callahan and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy: “We like Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande” | Babelia

In October 2020, Bill Callahan and Bonnie Prince Billy, alias of musician Will Oldham, posted a version of ‘Blackness of the Night’, an old Cat Stevens song, online. In the following months, the two old friends, locked up in their houses, continued to launch readings of other people’s songs, at the rate of one per week. There was everything, from Steely Dan to Billie Eilish, going through Hank Williams Jr. At his side were a handful of collaborators from the large payroll of the Drag City label, the independent Chicago record label with which both have been recording for two decades.

The project ended up as a double album of 19 songs, which they titled Blind Date Party (something like “blind date party”) for the peculiar working method they followed. “It’s Will’s baby, so he better explain it,” says Bill Callahan by video call, lying in a room in his house in Austin, Texas. At 55 years old and with his eternal aspect of a university professor of literature, he is no longer that brown beast that terrified journalists, but he is still sparing in words. That same reputation had Oldham, who since he got married and returned to his hometown, Louisville (Kentucky), from where he connects to the interview, seems to have reconciled with life. He maintains his eccentric appearance, but at 52, he has become friendly and chatty. “Like almost everything, he was a product of the pandemic. We were stuck at home and this project gave us something to live for,” explains Oldham. “We reached an agreement where each of us would choose nine songs. It had to include three that we always wanted to sing, three that we wanted to hear in each other’s voices, and three suitable for duets.”

“We established a method: one disconnected for a week and, when he came back, accepted the other’s decisions. It was great”

Dan Koretzky, the co-founder of Drag City, received the list and randomly assigned an artist from the label to play the musical part of each song. Those instrumentals were sent to Cooper Crain (of Bitchin Bajas and Cave), who mixed them and sent them to the leading couple to sing. “We gave these artists permission to do whatever they wanted. If they wanted to make it unrecognizable, go ahead. When we got these files back, it was like meeting a stranger. That’s why the blind date thing, ”adds Callahan. “At first I thought this was going to be difficult, but then it came off very easily. I guess in my subconscious I always thought I’d like to hear Will sing Jerry Jeff Walker’s ‘I Love You.’

That’s one of the great moments on the album. The pair, backed by David Pajo (Slint), have turned an obscure ’70s country ballad into a soulful anthem. “The bottom line is up to Bill,” says Oldham. “We realized that Bill and I agreed on almost everything and that it was absurd that everything had to go through the two of us. So we established a method whereby one of the two would go offline for a week and when he came back he would accept the other’s decisions. It was great. I couldn’t wait to go back every time I had a week off to see how Bill had rearranged everything.”

Cover of the album ‘Blind Date Party’, by Bill Callahan & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy.

The two former hermits have known each other for so long that they say they don’t remember their first contact. They have played together, toured together and share the same fans. They both seem comfortable with their situation, stars underground that don’t sign up for festivals, but that can fill a room in almost any city in the world. That is why it is strange that they have included a song by a mass idol, Billie Eilish, of whom they cover ‘Wish You Were Gay’. “It was Will’s choice, but we both love the song. I like how personal his topics are. It’s amazing that someone who has come this far does so with such a unique sound. Within commercial music, it is one of the most interesting things that has happened in years”, justifies Callahan. “He makes very good songs and has great lyrics. It’s hard to believe that someone like that has come this far,” Oldham seconded. Any other mainstream musicians that impress you? “Besides Eilish, we like Ariana Grande, she makes good albums,” says Callahan.

There is also a version of one of the duets of soft pop softest in memory, the Australian Air Supply. “There’s a catch there,” acknowledges Will Oldham. “I know ‘Lost in Love’ because of the Demis Roussos version.” The Greek singer was a world star during the eighties thanks to his powerful voice, his oversized physique and his flowery melodic songs that enchanted housewives. “I love everything Roussos did, including the cheesy parts,” says Oldham, who nevertheless hates one of the groups Callahan chose for him, Steely Dan. “It was all so perfect but so hollow… I’ve never understood why they put so much effort into making songs for elevators. But this song is fine, I admit it,” he explains as Callahan laughs.

There is also a heartfelt tribute to David Berman, poet and leader of Silver Jews, one of those 90s alternative music groups that didn’t get anywhere but, at the same time, managed to leave a deep mark. Berman committed suicide in 2019 and for the wonderful version of ‘The Wild Kindness’ they had his widow, Casey Berman, and a choir of 18 musicians from the Drag City squad. “From where I’m sitting, I see the chair David slept in the last time he came to my house, a couple of weeks before he died,” Oldham interjects. “It’s funny, but I find it so difficult to understand that he is dead that the grief comes and goes. It comes back when someone sits on that couch, or when my daughter sees a picture of her and says, ‘That’s David, Dad.’ We had many projects together. The three of us were going to do a tour together, David, Bill and me. And we talked about making a Ramones cover album. I think David is also one of the reasons we made this record. Actually, it is a project that he should have been involved in.”

‘Blind Date Party’. Bill Callahan and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy. Drag City / Popstock!

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.