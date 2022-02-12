Between 14 and 25 percent of women suffer from menstrual irregularities, warns specialist

The expert emphasizes the need to address dysmenorrhea in the female population.

Intermenstrual pain afflicts a vast number of women worldwide, this is because the ovary for the next few days to menstruation (14 days before) is in the process of ovulation, therefore the pain It generally manifests itself on one side and can last for several months.

Dr. Rosa Ileana Cruz Burgos, a reproductive endocrinologist, explained to Medicine and Public Health that at least 50 percent of women who attend specialized appointments claim to have experienced excessively painful menstrual cramps.

In this particular, he indicated that the same percentage (50 percent) suffer from menstrual disorders suffer from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which is characterized by women they have high levels of hormones (androgens), which prevent the release of mature eggs.

Uterine polyps that form around the womb cause women develop with more intensity, vaginal bleeding after menopause, bleeding between menstrual periods and therefore irregular menstrual bleeding.

The specialist stressed that the pain intermenstrual notably afflicts women who suffer from it, since it is very strong, because it develops in the lower part of the abdomen, and occurs mostly in the mid menstrual cyclespecifically in the 14 days before the next period.

However, it is important to point out what specialists in the world refer to, who indicate that the pain moderate is usually normal, but when it is severe and interrupts daily life, it is necessary to consult a specialist, because it can be the cause of a more serious disorder, such as endometriosis.

That is to say, the body shows signs of pain, it is indicating that something is not working well and although the woman has become accustomed to normalizing the pain of menstruation, this normalization has led to suffer imbalances of which they are not aware, and to perpetuate diseases that cannot continue to go unnoticed.

What is dysmenorrhea and what are its causes?

Dr. Cruz Burgos specified that dysmenorrhea, like the pain period, is that uterine pain intense that is characterized by the typical menstrual cramps, which are manifested in a sharp at the bottom of the abdomen.

Diseases like endometriosis or uterine fibroids they allow dysmenorrhea to develop, which is likely to decrease with age, even after giving birth.

“There are several triggers to identify chronic dysmenorrhea, among the most frequent are those symptoms that gradually worsen. For this, the woman begins to feel intense menstrual cramps, especially after the age of 25,” he said.

Other causes that trigger dysmenorrhea between women smoking, alcohol consumption during menstruation, obesity or having had their first menstruation at a very early age, that is, before the age of 11, are known.

“This particular disorder is triggered by other incident factors such as endometriosis, uterine fibroids, adenomyosis, pelvic inflammatory disease and cervical stenosis,” he reported.

Are menstrual disorders alarm factors?

The specialist stressed that intermenstrual pain or commonly called cramps do not cause severe medical complications, but they do affect the quality of life of womenespecially to perform various tasks of a daily nature.

Some studies have revealed in recent years that menstrual disorders afflict adolescents to a greater extent at ages close to 20 years women in adulthood between 30 and 40 years, since the latter develop them with intensity due to the low production of hormones.

Intermenstrual pain does not have a defined medicine for its cure, but several strategies are recommended to reduce its impact on the woman’s life, such as balanced nutrition, moderate physical activity and going to a specialist if these symptoms are more and more frequent. painful and frequent

According to the National Institute of Health of the United States (NIH, for its acronym in English), one of the causes for women absent from their higher studies and the office are the strong pains or cramps that they experience during their period of menstruation.

The foregoing allows us to infer that intermenstrual pain is not receiving the attention it deserves, since it is a condition that notably afflicts women and that in most cases they do not externalize it and suffer it in silence.

The main thing is that each woman knows her body and its functioning through her menstrual cycles, and that she does not shy away from telling the specialist about feeling intense and unsustainable pain that significantly affects her quality of life.