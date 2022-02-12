Bennifer, Camilo and Evaluna, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: The celebrity couples who make us believe in love this February 14

Soon to celebrate a new Valentine’s Day or also called Valentine’s Dayin Tiempo X made a list with the most recognized celebrity couples. Several stars kept the flame of love alive, strengthened their ties and others found love again, sharing publicly through their social networks.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

After spending almost two decades apart, the reconciliation of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck, unquestionably positioned them as one of the most beloved couples of Hollywood stars. Their relationship seems to take more and more strength and they have been seen in love than ever. “bennifer” has returned and they have not stopped showing their love, showing that they are living one of the best moments of their lives.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The marriage between the youngest son of Lady Di and the American, Meghan Markle, without a doubt, revolutionized the parameters of the European aristocracy to leave us as a result one of the most beloved marriages throughout the world. The Dukes of Sussex have overcome different ups and downs with the Royal familybut, the link between the Prince Harry and his wife Meghanwas strengthened and the family union is maintained together with their two small children, Archie and Lilibet.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

One of the most acclaimed couples of 2021, was the unexpected union between the socialite kim kardashian and the young comedian, Peter Davidson. The couple happily continues their relationship, despite the obstacles that Kim’s ex-husband and father of her children, Kanye West, puts in their way. After several weeks of rumors, dates, comments and even photos of the couple, the star of “Saturday Night Live” recently referred for the first time and publicly to Kim Kardashian as his girlfriend.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker

After years of friendship and nine months of courtship, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, established themselves as one of the revelation couples of 2021. Since the relationship of the celebrity duo was confirmed, they did not hesitate to show the world the intense love that brought them together and that will soon take them to the altar. The eldest of the Kardashian sisters has published several romantic moments with the Blink-182 drummer but, according to speculation, the couple intends to have a wedding away from the cameras.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

The youngest of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jennermaintains a relationship with the father of her two young children, the rapper Travis Scott. The famous influencer gave birth on February 1, 2018 to her first daughter, Stormy Websterthe result of the relationship she has had with the artist since 2017. Recently, the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner, shared the birth of her second child and the date of it, on February 2, and through the same social network she has communicated the newborn’s name: Wolf Webster.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner She is the only member of the Kardasian/Jenner clan who prefers to keep her private life more secret. In fact, the model she had never made public any sentimental relationship, until she revealed her romance with the NBA player, Devin Bookerin mid-2020. Despite the couple’s secrecy, according to the British media, Daily Mailthe couple would already have a new love nest, a house that the model would have acquired to live with her boyfriend.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

pop diva, Britney Spearsmaintains a relationship with the model and personal trainer, Sam Asghari. The 27-year-old of Iranian origin met the celebrity in 2016 during the filming of the diva’s video clip, for the single “Slumber Party” and it was in 2017 that the couple made their relationship official. After almost five years of romance, the couple announced their commitment through their respective social networks.

Daddy Yankee and Mireddys Gonzalez

The relationship between one of the fathers of reggaeton, daddy yankee and his wife, Mireddys Gonzalez, is one of the most beloved in the world of the urban genre. The Puerto Rican has been with Mireddys for 26 years and as a result of their consolidated love relationship, they have three children together. Since the interpreter of “Gasolina” was baptized as the “big boss”, Mireddys got the nickname “The boss” in honor of the great union that exists between the two, both professionally and personally.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

pop star, Justin Biebermarried in 2018 with the model, haley baldwin. Fame came to the life of the Canadian singer when he was just beginning to live his adolescence and has not been extensive in controversy, but things seem to have calmed down and according to sources to “Us Weekly”, the interpreter of “Peaches”, 27 years old , and the 25-year-old model would already have plans to enlarge her family.

Camilo and Evaluna

The popular and successful couple of singers, Camilo and Evaluna, officially began their relationship in 2015. Since then, the artists have expressed their love through songs and also through social networks. The musician of Colombian origin married the daughter of the renowned singer, Ricardo Montanerduring 2020. The couple is currently expecting the birth of their first child, Indigosame name of one of his most acclaimed songs.