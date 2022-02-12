Ben Affleck, very sincere about the failure of the movie where he fell in love with Jennifer Lopez

When ‘bennifer‘ broke out loud as the talk of Hollywood back in 2003, it was all thanks to a movie that did not exactly conquer in the industry.

The couple starred in ‘Gigli‘, a romantic comedy that was highly criticized and did not convince the public either, but which was the gestation of relationship in real life from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (the first time), even getting engaged.

The end of the story and the media harassment suffered is in the public domain, but now Affleck has been honest about the learning he took from that chaotic experience in an intimate interview with his friend Matt Damon for ew.

“Really, the truth about that movie and what it taught me is how much everything around a movie dictates how people see it. But for a movie that’s such a famous flop and a disastervery few people actually saw it,” muses Ben.





Benn Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in ‘Gigli’ | Columbia Pictures

“[La película] doesn’t work, by the way. It’s a bit like a horse’s head on a cow’s body. And at the time the study, as it had begun to have a relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which was selling a lot of magazines and seemed to generate a lot of buzz, they predictably went with, ‘People want a romantic comedy. They want to see them together. More of that!’. And it was like an SNL skit: ‘bad idea‘” he confesses.

Affleck also opens up about how all the factors went into the movie not working out.

“It just became a story unto itself. The funny title, the romance with Jennifer Lopez, the overexposure of that, it was like ua perfect storm And I remember talking to Marty [el director] the Friday it was released and I was like, it’s spectacular, it’s a tsunami, it couldn’t be worse. This is the worst that can come out,” she bluntly states.

What Ben Affleck learned from the flop of ‘Gigli’

However, positive things also came out of ‘Gigli’, and Ben is clear about it.

“I used to think my job was to be an enigma. Now I can understand that people looked at me and thought of this arrogant person, an inexperienced frat boy who has too much. He spawned many negative feelings in the people about me. There was this aspect of people that I could see that was sad and hard, it was depressing and it really made me question things and feel disappointed and with many doubts“, be honest.

“But if the reaction to Gigli hadn’t happened, I probably wouldn’t have ended up deciding, ‘I really have no other way than direct movies‘. And that has turned out to be the true love of my professional life. So in a way, it’s a gift. Plus I was able to meet Jennifer, the relationship that has been really significant in my life.

