Ben Affleck and what he said about Jennifer Lopez before calling her “the really significant relationship in my life” | Benifer | celebrity | United States | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

They were the couple of the moment in the early 2000s and the end of ‘Bennifer’ filled their followers with sadness; however, it took 17 years for the singer Jennifer Lopez and the manager Ben Affleck They would rejoin their paths and give each other a second chance at love. Today, more mature and solid than ever, the actor was encouraged to give certain details of what JLo represents for him and how grateful he is to her, to the point of assuring that he is “the really significant relationship in my life”above Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife and mother of his three children.

TRIVIA | How much do you know about Jennifer Lopez?

The promotion of the film ‘The Tender Bar’ of George Clooney, where he is the main star and also participated in the production, it has been the perfect time for journalists to dig a little deeper into the romance that turned Hollywood upside down in 2021. Although being cautious, the ‘Batman’ actor ‘ has released certain memorable phrases about her sentimental life and the ‘Diva del Bronx’.

JLo’s value in her life

Ben Affleck talked about ‘gigli’ , the American film that premiered in 2003 directed by Martin Brest and that had them as a leading couple. During her filming they fell in love, but the production became a failure, but it allowed her to meet the person she loves today.

“Very few people actually saw the movie. It doesn’t work, by the way. It is a kind of horse head on the body of a cow. And the studio at the time, because he had started having this relationship with Jennifer Lopez, who was selling a lot of magazines and seemed to generate a lot of buzz, unsurprisingly, they just latched on to, ‘They want a romantic comedy’ (… .)”he assured Entertainment Weekly to later affirm that this prompted him to become a director.

“I really have no choice but to direct movies, which turned out to be the true love of my professional life. So, in that way, it’s a gift.”something for which he was grateful, in addition to the fact that “I was able to meet Jennifer, the relationship that has been really significant for me in my life”.

The teaching that JLo leaves him

This was not the only comment Ben Affleck about Jennifer Lopez in the last days. He was also consulted on how the film business is changing and could not help but refer to the success of the ‘Diva del Bronx’ on social networks that he now experiences closely after resuming the relationship.

“To experience and share Jennifer’s life now and to see the extent to which a huge social media presence — how it’s valued, how it’s perceived by people who are willing to put a lot of money into what you’re doing — it’s pretty amazing. ”specified a few days ago ‘Los Angeles Times’ .

The actor added that “I’m not sure if the option of having 300 million followers has been available to me, but that ship has probably already sailed”.

How did JLo and Ben Affleck resume their relationship?

‘Bennifer’ rejoined in February 2021 after the actor sent him emails while JLo was in crisis with Alex Rodríguez. JLo and the former baseball player announced the end of their engagement on April 15. After several weeks of meetings, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They made their relationship official on the singer’s 52nd birthday while they were on a luxurious yacht in the Mediterranean Sea.

They starred in the movie ‘Gigli’ in 2002 where they fell in love. They got engaged in November but postponed their wedding in September 2003, the year they made their red carpet debut together; However, the end of their relationship surprised everyone in January 2004. Then JLo married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and in 2005, the Oscar winner married Jennifer Garner.