Barbie: Simu Liu joins the live action movie alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling | America Ferrera | Shang Chi | Mattel | Warner Bros. | Cinema and series

The latest news of the live action movie of one of the most famous dolls of the times, Barbieis the incorporation of the well-known actor Simu Liu. The protagonist of the Marvel film Shang-Chi is in negotiations with the production of Greta Gerwig, the director of the project.

