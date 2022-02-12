Barbie: Simu Liu joins the live action movie alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling | America Ferrera | Shang Chi | Mattel | Warner Bros. | Cinema and series

The latest news of the live action movie of one of the most famous dolls of the times, Barbieis the incorporation of the well-known actor Simu Liu. The protagonist of the Marvel film Shang-Chi is in negotiations with the production of Greta Gerwig, the director of the project.

Simu Liu will join margot robbie, Ryan Gosling Y America Ferrera to bring to life the most iconic characters in the world of Barbie. Just a few hours ago, Ferrera was also confirmed in the cast of the Mattel and Warner Bros.

Also, months ago, the talented Ryan Gosling, after two long years, agreed to play another very remarkable figure of Barbie’s friends, because so far what is known is that Gosling will play Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken.

On the other hand, it was imagined and as is already known, Margot Robbie will play Barbie in the doll’s first live action movie. Unfortunately, other information about the film is unknown, such as who else is or will be part of the cast that Simu Liu and America Ferrera will play.

Greta Gerwig is working under the script made with Noah Baumbach. Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are producing for LuckyChap Entertainment. They are joined by Robbie Brenner of Mattel Films and David Heyman of Paddington as executive producers.