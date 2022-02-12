Barbie and Anna Kendrick in commercial for Super Bowl 2022

Within the framework of the 2022 Super Bowl in which the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams teams will face each other, who seek to win the NFL Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The premiere of commercials are undoubtedly special elements and expected as part of this sporting event.

Where some brands have already given a preview of their participation during the 2022 Super Bowl.

One of these brands that announced its participation in the 2022 Super Bowl is the iconic Mattel toy, nothing more or less than the Barbie doll.

Where Barbie has teamed up with mortgage loan provider Rocket Mortgage and actress Anna Kendrick.

This will be Barbie’s first Super Bowl commercial, while for Anna Kendrick, it will be the second time, having previously appeared in a New Castle Beer ad prior to the 2014 Super Bowl.

For her part, Lisa McKnight, global director of Barbie and Dolls, invited everyone to see “Anna, the new friend Barbie during Super Bowl 2022″.

Barbie will rock Anna Kendrick at the 2022 Super Bowl

Although she is an accomplished actress, Anna Kendrick will show that the nerves will make her tremble in the presence of Barbie during the commercial that will be released at the Super Bowl 2022.

This after the preview of the Barbie commercial that will include actress Anna Kendrick was released.

Where you can see Anna Kendrick extremely nervous and excited to be able to share the scene with Barbie.

“I am so excited that we are together in the Rocket Super Bowl commercial”

“I have loved you since I was a child”, continues Anna Kendrick although she gets nervous and is heard hesitating

“It’s not that you’re old… I mean… you look great. That’s not important. I’m sorry, ma’am… sam? Miss? You…? I don’t know what she should call you, I’m sorry,” says Anna Kendrick.

Finally in the scene we see Barbie, dressed in a white coat, greeting the actress Anna Kendrick.

“Oh, just call me Barbie.”

While the iconic doll looks at Anna Kendrick and smiles at her.

With information from SDP News.