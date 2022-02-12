‘Austin Powers’: A Super Bowl ad brings together part of the cast of the spy saga

“Evil Returns…for Good”. With this slogan starts the new ad for the Super Bowl that promotes the automobile brand General Motors. Thanks to this commercial we see, two decades after the end of ‘Austin Powers’, apart from the cast of the spy parody saga appear on screen. And this is not the only surprise that the commercial brings with it…

In addition to the already well-known protagonists of the franchise, the end of the video introduces us to a new member of the Maligno family: Scott’s son! His grandfather, Dr. Evil, nicknames him as “baby me”although it seems that his father is not particularly excited about the alias he has given his grandson, whose real name is Kyle.

The clip features Dr. Evil (Mike Myers), Scott Evil (Seth Green), Frau Farbissina (Mindy Sterling), and Number 2 (Rob Lowe) meeting to discuss climate change. In the conversation, the archenemy of Austin Powers declares his desire to conquer the world, but to do so he must first save it.. And there is a reason for all this: General Motors from now on will only produce electric cars, with the aim of generating less CO2 emissions.

The big night of announcements

On the occasion of the celebration of this sporting event, which will take place in the early hours of Sunday, February 13 to Monday, February 14 in the United Statesthere have been many multimillion-dollar companies that have taken the opportunity to sponsor themselves and have some of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood.

One of the most prominent announcements is that of Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Colin Jost, sponsoring Amazon’s Alexa. We will also see Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger characterized as Hera and Zeus in a BMW vehicle. As a finishing touch, we highlight the work of AT&T, which has surprised us all by bringing together Ashton Kutcher’s ex, Demi Moore, and the actor’s current partner, Mila Kunis, in a fun video.