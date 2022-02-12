Asia is a timeless inspiration in fashion and trends

Strong eyeliner, ponytail hairstyles with bows and center parting, flat platforms and kimono show that the Asian aesthetic trendsetter through garments, makeup or hairstyles that shine from Halle Berry to Ariana Grande or Rosalia.

From clothing, makeup or ancient hairstyles in Asian countries to being all the rage among public figures, catwalks and fashion stores: Asia is a recurring and timeless inspiration that, under garments or reverted outfits, becomes a stylistic vein that dictates trends.

The kimono boom

Since they burst in 2010 with designs only suitable for the most daring, the kimonos managed to open a gap in the day-to-day outfits. Since then, they have become a wardrobe essential that has managed to survive the passing of the seasons and trends under different patterns, prints and fabrics.

Pampita in a flowery kimono at the Showmatch studios. (Photo: @pampitaoficial).

Halle Berry in kimono

A few weeks ago the actress Halle Berry posed in a kimono by the Spanish designer Teresa Helbig, while Marta Ortega appeared on her father Amancio Ortega’s 80th birthday with a black kimono gown type that, more than five years later, Zara continues to launch for sale as if it were just another basic.

Halle Berry in a kimono look. (Photo: @halleyberry)

Its democratization is such that some firms are firmly committed to the garment. It is the case of the designer Isabel Gomilawho after years creating party clothes consolidated his firm by dedicating it to making unique kimonos.

Asia is a trend in makeup and hairstyles

On a complexion lightened by white bases, shadows in red tones they constituted the regulatory make-up for apprentice “geishas” in Japan. These types of shadows now replace the natural shades or completely blackwhich have cornered makeup trends in recent decades.

Among the followers of this makeup are from the Salvatore Ferragamo parade to the model Emily Ratajowski, as well as Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie or Angela Basset or Lucy Boyntonwho bet on the shadow in red shades of Asian inspiration to attend red carpets ranging from the Grammys to the Golden Globes.

Lucy Boynton with red make up. (Photo: Tolga AKMEN / AFP)

Although of contemporary inspiration and fixed among the protagonists of “anime” series and also among Koreans, the two high ponytails have established themselves as a star hairstyle that they bet on from Ariana Grande to Rosalia or Bad Gyal, who on several occasions opt for this hairstyle that divides the hair into two equal sections to hold it in two high buns.

