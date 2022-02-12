Ariana Grande shares photo of Mexican drag queen Amelia Waldorf

Ariana Grande surprised by sharing a photo of the drag queen Mexican Amelia Waldorf.

On February 10, 2021, through your instagram stories American singer Ariana Grande published on her social networks a photo of Amelia Waldorf, drag queen mexican.

Ariana Grande published the photo of Amalia Waldorf in their Instagram stories since it is the first time a drag mexican is part of the REM Beauty cosmetics campaign, which the singer launched in 2021.

In this regard, the drag amelia waldorf answered ariana grande story with a phrase full of emotion and highlighted his intention to tattoo the name of the singer’s makeup brand.

“Literally the best day of my life.”

In addition to Amelia Waldorf and Ariana Grande, the REM Beauty brand also shared the photo of drag queen Mexican.

“Valentines on the moon. We can’t stop looking at this extraterrestrial glam from @amelia_waldorf, featuring some of our favorite products from Chapter 1.”

On her Instagram account, Amelia also shared the photos in which you can see in more detail the complete wardrobe that she used for Ariana Grande's makeup campaign.

To achieve this look, Waldorf had the collaboration of Maurice Reyes cuts, wardrobe drag, and a wig created by the studio of mama jee.

How about one drag Mexican be the image of Ariana’s makeup brand?