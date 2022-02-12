Ariana Grande recounts the worst romantic date of her life

Ariana Grande lived one of the worst dates of her life and even her friends got a big scare. Why does the talented singer think this was one of her worst experiences with dating her?

Ariana Grande She is a girl who has given herself different opportunities in the lovehe is not afraid to start a relationship if your heart and feelings so dictate. In their songs shapes their experiences and experiences in the love theme.

Currently, the singer from ‘Thank U, Next’ is engaged to Dalton Gomez, in the past she also had wedding plans with the comedian Peter Davidson, dated for a while with Nathan Skye and with the rapper Big Sean.

surely in their relations past had incredible romantic dates and unforgettable with their couplesalthough there was one that marked it and defined it as one of the worst Departures of their life.

It might interest you: Billie Eilish tells the worst Valentine’s date she has ever had

HOW WAS ARIANA GRANDE’S WORST DATE?

Ariana Grande is known for always going out with friends or acquaintances, she is a artist who enjoys fun and relaxed plans, not so much crazy or partying, so it is important for her that her boyfriends have a good relationship with their closest circle.

On one occasion he said that a few years ago he went out on a appointment with a boy, everything flowed wonderfully between them until they started kissing, right at that moment Ariana Grande He started bleeding from his nose. OMG!

Immediately she and her partner they ran to the car so it could be cleaned, while Ariana Grande removed all traces of the fluid, his friends came to find out what was happening and they got a big scare.

The artist originally from the city of Boca Raton in Florida explained that her friends believed that her appointment he was hurting her, but she fixed the situation by telling them what really happened. Although she remembers it with laughter, the moment was tense.

what do you think about the Ariana Grande’s worst date?now you can realize that the celebrities of the entertainment industry also have bad luck in the midst of the darkest moments romantics with their couples. LOL!

Recently, Ariana Grande Y Demi lovato collaborated with a song authored by the interpreter of ‘POV’, we invite you to see: The history behind the song ‘Met Him Last Night’.