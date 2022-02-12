Are you moving near your girlfriend? Pete Davidson contains Kim Kardashian after Kanye West attacks on his new song

U.S-. Despite constant attacks from kanye-west towards him and kim kardashian, Peter Davidson he does everything in his power to support his girlfriend. The star comedian Saturday night Live has even considered moving from New York to The Angels just to be able to be closer to his beloved, who is going through a difficult time with the issue of divorce.

“Pete has been toying with the idea of ​​getting a place in Los Angeles. He has a lot of friends and works in Los Angeles. Although New York is home to him, he has been searching for the bi-coastal vibe. He likes whatever he gives him more time with Kim. They are enjoying the pace at which they are going. Kim is very busy, she has a big family, her business, and she is still dealing with her divorce from Kanye,” a source close to Kim said. davidson.

After having to deal with criticism from West in his song Eazyhe attacked again davidson in a new topic. The rapper joined Alicia Keys Y Fivio Foreign for a new collaboration titled city ​​of gods, in which he seems to address the humorist in his verse. “This afternoon, a hundred thugs coming to SNL (What?) / When I come, it’s dead on arrival,” the artist raps.

“They act like they love you, they don’t even like you/ They throw a party, they don’t even invite you/ I saw the same thing happen to Michael/ You’re black and you’re rich, they say you’re a psycho (what?), it’s like a cycle”, continues West. But nevertheless, davidson It doesn’t seem to matter too much. “Pete finds Kanye’s lyrics and interviews about him funny and entertaining,” a source revealed.

“He is very calm about the situation and doesn’t take it too personally. But he hates that Kim has to deal with the drama. Pete is certainly helping her through this and has been supportive and reminding her not to focus too much on it,” the source added. Recently, in an interview for People TV, davidson referred to kardashian as his girlfriend for the first time.