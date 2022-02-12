Are you looking for a baby? Adele’s confession that raised doubts

U.S-. Adele attended the British program The Graham Norton Show and left more doubts than certainties. After his appearance in the BRIT Awards 2022in which she posed with a giant diamond ring, the artist generated rumors of engagement with her boyfriend rich paul. However, the star did not give a clear answer and surprised even more with his subsequent statements.

When Norton he asked Adele If the ring that led to BRIT Awards means she’s engaged, she replied, “If she was, would she ever tell anyone if she was or not?” Although the artist keeps her privacy under lock and key, she tries to come to terms with being in the spotlight, and she said that she makes a “conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy.”

Then, although he did not clarify if it is a wish in conjunction with Paul, Adele He left everyone speechless when he revealed that he wants to have another child. “I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you may see me from time to time and I will not be completely hidden. It takes me a while to recharge and I would like to have more children. I feel like I have regained the dream of nine years ago when I had my son,” she explained.

Adele made their relationship official Instagram with the sports agent rich paul in September 2021. During the BRIT Awards, the singer dedicated her album of the year award to her ex-husband Simon Konecki, and their son Angelo. “I don’t share much about him, but they are my little soulmates: Angelo and Simon. Our family is separated, but we are making it and doing a very, very good job,” the star told Norton.

On the other hand, despite the cancellation rumors, Adele announced that the new dates of his residency in Las Vegas, which had to be postponed due to lack of time. “It is absolutely 100% happening this year. It has to happen this year because I have plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I’m going to have a baby!” the artist exclaimed.



