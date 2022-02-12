Are you following in your mother’s footsteps? Gigi Hadid shared a fashionista photo of her daughter

U.S-. To the surprise of his followers, Gigi Hadid He posted a photo of his daughter on his Twitter account. Instagram. Although in this one he does not let his face be seen, one important quality can be noticed, and that is that khai She is as fashionista as her mother. In the screenshot, the girl poses from behind in plaid jeans and a personalized jean jacket with her name embroidered on the back of it.

Generally Hadid supports her baby, whom she shares with her ex-partner Zayn Malik, out of the spotlight and has only released a couple of pictures of Khai on social media. In July, the model explained that she wants to keep her daughter’s privacy and she wrote an open letter to the paparazzi hoping that they would respect her and keep her away from the media.

“To the paparazzi, the press and the beloved fan accounts, you know that we have never intentionally shared our daughter’s face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she is of legal age, and that she can live as normal a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen, ”he wrote. Hadid.

After asking the paparazzi to erase the face of khai of the images, to whom he told that “it would mean a lot to us”, Hadid She added: “I know it’s an extra effort, but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, like all parents do… and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family.

Although Khai seems to share her mother’s fashion trend, Hadid He hasn’t shared much about his one-year-old’s likes, but he has said he will support her in whatever she chooses to do. “She is so smart and so aware. She watches everything, she is always learning, she is always watching. She is just amazing,” she said recently.