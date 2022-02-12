Apple has already released iOS 15.3.1

At the time of publishing this news, it is too soon to know all the details that these versions of iPhone and iPad incorporate. At the moment Apple has only clarified the following in the update note:

In the link to the support website that is in the update notes, there is still no reference to security problems, so we will know about them in the next few days. In any case, we believe important to always updatesince in this way the best security can be guaranteed on the devices, thus avoiding the entry of possible malware and, as detailed in this note, eliminating errors present in previous versions.

The ‘fat’ is coming soon with iOS 15.4

What seems certain is that neither iOS 15.3.1 nor iPadOS 15.3.1 will incorporate visual or functional new features. And it is that being an intermediate version to correct problems, these types of features are not usually included. Where these news will arrive is in versions 15.4, which are already in their second beta, launched this week.

In these betas we have already been able to check interesting news such as the unlock iphone 12 and 13 with mask, which is limited to these devices due to the need for greater recognition sensors that they incorporate. Also added, in the case of the iPad, the function of Universal Control that will go hand in hand with macOS 12.3 and that allows you to use both devices with the same keyboard and mouse.

According to the date it will be released We can not throw too much data, since Apple has not made it official. In any case, it is expected that it will be released in March or Aprilsince these are usually the months in which these types of versions are released and it would be consistent with the launch of new devices such as the iPad Air 2022 or the third generation iPhone SE.