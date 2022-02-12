Apart? They assure that Kanye West and Julia Fox would not be on very good terms

U.S-. Although Julie Fox denied breakup rumors earlier in the week, a source close to the couple says things between her and kanye-west They have “cooled down a bit”. Apparently the duo, who hit it off instantly at a New Year’s party, might not be at their best, as they struggle to deal with distance.

“Kanye and Julia have busy separate lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been to Los Angeles. The distance makes it difficult. They are still in contact and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. However, it is fair to say that they have calmed down a bit, “explained the source close to the couple. West Y Fox They confirmed their relationship just six days after meeting.

January 6th West Y Fox they did a provocative photo shoot for Interview, in which they confirmed their romance. “Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed, but if this is any indication of the future, I love the ride,” the actress wrote in an essay for the magazine. The couple finally made their red carpet debut on January 23 at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

This week Foxwho shares a 1-year-old son Valentino, with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev, denied rumors of problems between her and West after the users of Instagram noticed that he had stopped following fan accounts of kardashian and had deleted photos of herself with the rapper on her account. “Guys chill out,” she said in a video of her on her Instagram stories.

“I stopped following fan accounts because I was tired of looking at myself, okay? Suddenly, Instagram was no longer a fun place. And I deleted the damn photos because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you clearly only posted photos of yourself looking good…'” she continued. Fox. Recently West was seen at a dinner with model Chaney Jones in Malibuwho had a significant resemblance to his ex-wife.