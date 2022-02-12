Anna Simon announces that she is pregnant and joins the ‘baby boom’ of 2022

Surely this 2022 there’s gonna be a ‘baby boom‘ in the world ‘celebrities‘. There are already several celebrities who have announced that they are pregnant and we are still in February. Kylie Jenner revealed this week that she has already given birth to her son and, throughout this year, they will too Rihanna, Georgina Rodriguez, Carla Barber, Elena Furious, Mary Joseph Campanario, Hiba Abouk or Jennifer Lawrence.

Well, this week has been Anna Simon who has left everyone in ‘shock’ by announcing that he is pregnant from his first son, whose sex is still unknown. Specifically, the presenter shared this Friday on Instagram, where she accumulates more than 706 thousand followersa photograph in which she appears showing off her pregnant belly.

Anna Simon is pregnant with her first child: “Baby is coming…”

“Baby is coming…tick tock”, he wrote next to the photo, which accumulates more than 77 thousand ‘likes’ in less than 24 hours, in addition to hundreds of congratulations in the comment tray of both television fans and well-known faces. Tamara Beanie, Cristina Pedroche, Vanessa Romero, Josie, David Munoz, lorraine Castle or Naomi Galley They are just some of the personalities who have publicly congratulated him.





The news has taken everyone by surprise, since Simon, very jealous of his privacy, Until now, she had concealed her pregnancy. on social networks. His love life is also a mystery. In fact, only one relationship is known, the one she had with the interpreter Miki Esparbe when they were partners in the program ‘Divendres‘.

Anna Simon has been hiding her pregnancy on social media all this time. Instagram

read also