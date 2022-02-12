Angelina Jolie’s dream that ruined her divorce from Brad Pitt: “She didn’t let me do it”

Angelina Jolie He again referred to his brad pitt divorce and stated that this situation he shattered a dream. The Hollywood star explained that by separating from the actor, he had to put more energy into his family and put aside a professional challenge that he had begun to face.

In an interview he gave to Entertainment WeeklyJolie explained: “i love directingbut I had a change in my family dynamics that didn’t let me do it for some years”.

And he clarified: “I needed do shorter jobs and stay home longer, so I went back to doing some acting jobs. That is really the truth.”

the protagonist of Maleficent (2014) and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019)45, and Pitt, 57, they have six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. They broke up in 2016and the actor decided to move to another house in the same neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, to be close to the boys.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, in their golden age. Today everything was left in the memory and in a bitter taste on the part of the actress due to professional issues that she had to postpone EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON – File

Angelina had managed to position herself as a director with her first jobs in Unbroken (2015) Y First They Killed My Father (2017)But he never gave up acting.

Currently, the actress faces a new project, as the protagonist of the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead (Those who wish my death, in Spanish). Regarding this role, the artist explained that it cost him to compose itsince the firefighter who plays “not very motherly”unlike her. In the film, her character Hannah reluctantly helps a vulnerable 12-year-old boy (Finn Little), something she would do without a second’s hesitation.

Angelina revealed that the director Taylor Sheridan had to call him out because in his performance he was not having the behavior that the character should have towards the child. “It took me a while to treat the boy badly, but I made it!”, he acknowledged.

The new movie starring Jolie It will be released in theaters and on HBO Maxsimultaneously, the next may 14.

Based on the novel of the same name Michael Coryta, from 2014, Those Who Wish Me Dead focuses on the character Hannah (Angelina Jolie), a specially trained firefighter who, along with her team, parachute into a burning desert, haunted by a past mission gone wrong. She watches over a lonely control tower and runs into Connor (FinnLittle), a traumatized preteen who is stalked by two killers (Nicholas Hoult Y Aidan Gillen). Together, they are isolated in the wild, caught between man and the flames.

Angelina, who made her debut at the age of seven in Lookin’ to Get Out (1982), explained that experiencing a more mature stage of his career professional. Her experience as her director made her more attentive to situations external to her character.

“Maybe when you’re younger and you have a big day, where you have to be cold, wet, emotional and crying, you’re thinking about those things. Now that you directed and you’re olderyou realize that while you’re going to be freezing and crying, there’s also pyrotechnics, or many other situations. takes you out of yourself”, he acknowledged.