Angelina Jolie visited the US Congress to demand a law against gender violence in her country

Yesterday, the actress and human rights activist, Angelina Jolie, went to the US Congress in Washington to make a speech in which she demanded that the Law on Violence against Women be reactivated, which was repealed in 2019 during the term of former President Donald Trump and was not renewed.

“The reason so many people struggle to get out of abusive situations is that they have been made to feel worthless. When there is silence from a Congress too busy to renew this law for a decade, that feeling of uselessness is reinforced, ”said Jolie in the middle of a room full of parliamentarians and international media, which she arrived in the company of her daughter Zahara. .

During her speech, the actress stopped several times for short periods of time to breathe and continue with her intense story, in which she also asked that support networks be provided to minors who suffer from violence. In this sense, she detailed that “above all, I want to recognize the girls who are terrified and suffering right now and the many people for whom this legislation comes too late.”

This would not be the first time that Angelina Jolie went to Parliament to present collective demands, she had already done so previously as Special Envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, instances in which she also requested that the rights of minors in complex situations, while in 2021, it allied with Amnesty International to publish the book Know your rights and claim them: a guide for young people.

