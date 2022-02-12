Ana Milan in an Alicia Rueda dress at the Goya 2022: Ana Milan’s dress and the other two designs from Bilbao that have dazzled at the Goya 2022

Alicia Rueda has been championing Biscayan fashion at the Goya Awards for years. Her name has become a common choice among actresses in our country when it comes to stepping on the red carpet, thanks to always elegant, imposing designs with that point of fantasy that calls for the most magical night in Spanish cinema. «I don’t believe it, that every year someone trusts me is a rush. In addition, it is not something that I look for directly, but rather it comes to me, and that is even more enriching”, the designer tells us.

The 36th edition of this event with the seventh national art is taking place at the Palau de Les Arts in Valencia and this year there have been three protagonists who have defended their hypnotic creations: two actresses and a film director. They are very different dresses from each other that dance on white, black and blue, and respond to three of the favorite silhouettes of the ‘celebrities’ to attend this type of event where the label rules. “Dressing for the Goyas is always a challenge and I love it,” says Rueda.

Ana Milan’s cape dress



Layers convey a sense of presence and add majesty to any look. Perhaps that is why they are a gala basic among actresses and ‘royals’, and we refer to the last red carpet look of the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate Middleton opted for a design studded with golden ‘paillettes’ for the premiere of the latest James Bond film, putting a stop to a series of historical cape-dresses that have been seen in recent decades on the ‘red carpet’ . The most famous, perhaps, is that of Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2012 Oscar gala, a Tom Ford design that marked a before and after on the red carpet. Now it is Ana Milan who takes over at the night of the Spanish cinema thanks to the designer of Markina, with whom she has managed to sneak in among the most elegant of the evening. “Alicia Rueda is very important to me,” the actress assured from the Goya photocall.

Ana Milan at the Goya Awards, by Alicia Rueda /



EFE



Last December, the actress was in charge of presenting the Michelin Star award ceremony, and she did so with a sculptural white design by Alicia Rueda. She now repeats the move, since she has been chosen to deliver one of the ‘big heads’, but she has totally changed her stylistic register. It is a black dress with a cape with a deep neckline and inspiration from the 30s. It was precisely in that decade of the last century that capes became popular and became an essential element in festive outfits. Hers is a masterful creation of rhinestones in black and midnight blue meticulously worked by hand. “The cape keeps you warm, it arms you,” the actress assured from the red carpet.

She has combined it with earrings from M de Paulet, which can be seen thanks to their elegant low updo with a side stripe, and sandals from Jimmy Choo. The good news for those who have had an immediate crush on this dress is that it will be available in Alicia Rueda’s Icónicos collection in less than a month. “Thank you, Alicia, for making this dream dress that goes with my personality, which is what it’s all about,” she told reporters at the photocall.

Illustration: Yesenia Iglesias (Dress by Yess)



A word of honor with a ‘wow’ effect for Ángela Cremonte



One of the most repeated necklines on the red carpet is the strapless. Normally, it is accompanied by a bodice with a fitted waist and a voluminous skirt finished with a train, in Dior’s ‘New Look’ style. Alicia Rueda has reinterpreted this iconic silhouette for the actress Ángela Cremonte, with a fresher and more spectacular result, if possible. According to the designer, the interpreter of ‘Las Chicas del Cable’, ‘Lies’ or ‘Feria’, tried on a collection dress in the Madrid showroom of Valyty “which lacked that red carpet point”. Markina’s got down to work and used the basic idea of ​​this design to create a new model with a festive character with which, without a doubt, she has achieved the desired ‘wow’ effect they were looking for.

Illustration: Yesenia Iglesias (Dress by Yess)



It is a ‘tail-hem’ dress, shorter at the front and finished in a train at the back. A silhouette that fits Angela perfectly, since she always tends to wear ‘mini-dresses’ to enhance her legs. It is a design that uses the binomial color that always works in fashion: white in a wonderful tweed and black in the neckline, made of embroidered rhinestones, and in a huge silk taffeta bow that crowns the back and finishes off the this 10 look. As Alicia Rueda confirms, this design will be available in her WhiteAlice bridal collection. Ángela has completed her look with black sandals and Páramo Vintage jewelry.

Illustration: Yesenia Iglesias (Dress by Yess)



Carol Rodríguez Colás: long sleeves, feathers and side slit



Another of the classic and elegant silhouettes of the red carpets are the minimalist dresses, with long sleeves and a round neckline, finished off with a huge opening in the skirt to reduce stiffness. A silhouette that was used, for example, by Emma Stone at the 2015 Oscars and is now being rescued by Carol Rodríguez Colás for this Goya ceremony. This fitted model by Alicia Rueda has the cuffs finished off with bundles of feathers at different heights, a totally trendy festive detail thanks to brands like Gucci that gives the look a complete twist. The director of ‘Chavalas’, nominated for a Goya for best new director, has completed her look with Lodi shoes and Valyty jewelry.