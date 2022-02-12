an unlikely duo that looks set to die in Cannes

On Thursday, July 8, on the Croisette of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, the rise of Stillwater Stairs continued for Tom McCarthy, starring Camille Cotten and Matt Damon.

A shocking duo on the Croisette. On Thursday, July 8, the stars once again walked the red carpet of the 74th Cannes Film Festival on the red carpet of still water. Tom McCarthy’s film, which tells the story of an American oil driller who goes to Marseilles to help his daughter accused of a crime he swore he didn’t commit, Stillwater was screened out of competition. However, Matt Damon and Camille Cotten could have been awarded the Palme for Best Magic Duo. In fact, the French actress discovered in the series with the American star bitch He made a very impressive appearance on the Croisette, with a conscious look.

If working out for Matt Damon sounds like child’s play, Camille Cotten had a hard time hiding her feelings as she wore a gorgeous black dress, topped off with a peplum bra. next to the duo, abigail breslinwho in still water interpret daughter Matt DamonShe couldn’t hide her wide smile and the happiness of being in Cannes, elegant in a strapless green dress. A clearly close representation, especially thanks to the filming that took place mainly in Marseille. «We lived together in Marseille for two months, it was friendly«And then I remembered an actress ten percent When he went up the stairs.

Isabel Goulart and Mike Horn also on the red carpet

The impressive crew certainly outshone this climber and other stars who came for the occasion as supermodels. Isabel Goulart And the Park Soo JoOr Miss France 2020 Clemence ButinoHe has rarely appeared in public since relinquishing his crown. Also present, influencer chiara ferragini or actress josephine gaby and adventurous Mike HornHe came with his wife, a suit and the actress. Paz Vega.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr newsletter to receive the latest news for free