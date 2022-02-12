Amazon throws the price of the most recommended iPhone of the year

If you buy the iPhone 12 in this color, the discount that Amazon offers is absolutely incredible.

amazon lower the price of one of the most recommended iPhone models this year thanks to its powerful specifications and low price. We never stop recommending the iPhone 12 and it is thanks to offers like this. It is undoubtedly the best iPhone in value for money at the moment and the most logical purchase.

The official price for the iPhone 12 is 809 euros, but thanks to this limited offer from Amazon you can get him for only 679 euroswhich means a discount of 130 euros on one of the best iPhones you can buy this year.

at this price we can do nothing but recommend the iPhone 12. It is a device with specifications very similar to those of the iPhone 13, so it is very worth getting it. Although it is true that the iPhone 13 can also be obtained on sale at the moment.

Main specifications of the iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 has truly high-end specifications. It has a chip that has yet to be outdone by the competition and a great screen and cameras.

A premium design in aluminum and glass.

in aluminum and glass. Screen Super Retina XDR OLED 6.1 with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels.

with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels. Protection Ceramic Shield stronger than any other smartphone glass.

stronger than any other smartphone glass. 5G connection for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality.

for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality. Processor A14 Bionic the fastest chip in a smartphone.

the fastest chip in a smartphone. Advanced dual camera system 12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle.

12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle. Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording with DolbyVision .

3 and 4K HDR video recording with . 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision.

with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. FaceID the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world.

the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world. IP68 water resistance 6 meters up to 30 minutes.

6 meters up to 30 minutes. Accessory Compatibility MagSafe which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging.

which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging. iOS 15 with all its news.

There isn’t a best iPhone value for money than the iPhone 12. You will not find more for less, and Amazon has lowered the price so much that it is difficult to recommend another iPhone.

