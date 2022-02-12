almost 150,000 signatures for EA to allow returns

Those responsible for this initiative qualify the latest release of DICE as “misleading advertising.”

In case of Battlefield 2042 It is one of the most curious in recent months. the shooter of EA Y HE SAYS It suffered from heavy criticism upon its release due to an overall state of the game that was considered by players to be very unpolished. Despite being fixed over the weeks, the community does not think it is enough, and even the developers themselves have spoken that it is taking too long to solve the problems.

The news surrounding this latest installment of the franchise is not usually very positive lately, and this week we have come across the existence of a change.org petition that demands game returns across platforms and is directed at EA DICE, gaming platforms and the US Federal Trade Commission.

They claim that false advertising was madeThose responsible for this initiative ask that the companies allow a refund of Battlefield 2042 because, among many other things, they consider that “misleading advertising” was made. So far, the request is close to 150,000 signaturesfigure for which it is considered one of the most signed on the platform.

“According to consumer reports, Electronic Arts and DICE did not deliver on the promises they made at launch and Battlefield 2042 was released as an unplayable title,” the description reads. “Even today, Battlefield 2042 has bugs that drastically affect the gaming experienceso much so that many in the community consider it an unfinished title.”

Waiting to see if this initiative has any effect on the game beyond continuing to tarnish its popularity, the truth is that the latest decisions They don’t help improve your image.. The delay of the first season has fallen like a bucket of cold water, and from Electronic Arts itself they have highlighted in their latest financial report that the delivery has fallen far short of the company’s expectations.

