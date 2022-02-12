All this arrives next week on your Xbox

We’re heading into February with a slew of games coming to our Xbox consoles next week. January has been a very interesting month and February will continue to grow in release intensity as games of Elden Ring’s renown draw closer. For the launch of the FromSoftware game there are still a few weeks left, so now we go with everything that arrives in the next few days that is not a small thing.

The week comes with exciting releases for Xbox, an assortment of games both for Xbox Game Pass and for purchase. Altogether we have 11 new games available from next February 14. We take this opportunity to remind you that the huge Xbox store weekly offers are still valid, with interesting discounts for our consoles, you can review all the discounts through the following link. Among these 11 games we have two pitches for Windows PC.

11 new games are coming to Xbox next week