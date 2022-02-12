All playable characters in Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

We get an interesting detail related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Mario Strikers: Battle League Football and its playable characters.

Characters in this Mario Strikers

In the list that we leave you below, we can see compiled all the playable characters confirmed for now for the title. At this time we have a total of 10, which could increase in the future either announced for the base game or as additional characters post-launch.

Here it is:

Mario

Luigi

Bowser

peach

Wake

Toad

Yoshi

Donkey Kong

Wario

waluigi

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title ahead of its scheduled release on June 10 at this link.

The premise of the game

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football: It’s time to prepare for the strike, a sport similar to soccer that pits teams of five players against each other and where there are no rules! Up to eight players, four per team, can compete against each other on a single Nintendo Switch console. In addition to individual matches, online play allows 20 players to join forces and compete to become the best club in the world. Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 10. Reservations are now available on the eShop. Score goals by making shots and passes to other teammates, and don’t hesitate to resort to devastating tackles, items and special shots. Get your hands on any orb you see on the pitch and charge it up while your opponents are distracted to execute a Hyper Whiplash, a special shot that can score two goals at once. Customize your team as you prefer thanks to the equipment; This not only changes the appearance of the characters, but also attributes such as speed, strength and accuracy of passes. Up to eight players (four per team) can compete against each other on a single Nintendo Switch console. In addition to individual matches, the online game features the Strikers club mode, which allows 20 players to get together and compete to become the best club in the world.

