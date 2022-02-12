“All about the Ricardos”: mediocre biopic

THE NEW DAILY, SANTO DOMINGO. – After viewing “All about the Ricardos”, in an attempt to catch up with the premieres of the awards season, I have no doubt that this is the most inane film that Aaron Sorkin has directed in his short directorial career.

Her biopic has more or less decent scenes that are clarified with a wonderful performance by Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball, but at times I have the feeling that her episodic structure loses its bearings as it travels through the same discursive circles at the service of feminism and discrimination. tinged with political persecution.

Its plot is structured through three layers: The documentary-like interviews of three writers from the sitcom “I Love Lucy”, the preparations for a live recording in 1953 and the marital memories of Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz.

Through them, the plot presents a piece of the life of Lucille Ball, an actress of classic Hollywood cinema who has achieved stardom obtaining small roles in low-budget productions that end up guaranteeing her the nickname of the “Queen of B movies”. ”, in the times in which she is going through a marital crisis with the charismatic singer and producer of Cuban origin Desi Arnaz and secretly fights for creative control of the popular TV series of the 50s to dismantle the daily role of women established by the rigid conservative standards of the CBS television network, while a witch hunt is launched against her by the Committee on Un-American Activities on suspicion of being a communist sympathizer.

As usual, Sorkin employs flashbacks, extended dialogue, and occasional parallel montage to describe the circumstances surrounding this stellar 1950s television comedienne, but the routine treatment detracts from the dramatic potential of the central character development and all. it boils down to the couple’s banal discussions about the announced pregnancy, the clashes with the executives, the creative conflicts that he has behind closed doors with the scriptwriters at the script table readings before rehearsals to impose his feminized vision against the clichés that caricature the everyday woman.

He never leaves that comfort zone. In spite of everything, it achieves an authentic reproduction of the time that includes a few nocturnal scenes in the interiors of Ciro’s. Also a pleasing performance by Kidman who, aided by rigorous makeup, uses her mannerisms and expressiveness to convincingly communicate the determination of a woman trying to break free from the stigma of the film industry.

She develops a certain chemistry on screen with Javier Bardem, who is also well made up to capture the concerns of this powerful producer of Cuban origin who deals with the pressures of the secretly xenophobic industry and the prejudiced politicians who hunt witches, in a secondary performance something acceptable. Only that, let’s say, prevents the proposal from being flatter than necessary.

Data sheet

Original title: Being the Ricardos

Year: 2021

Duration: 2 hours 12 minutes

Country: United States

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin

Music: Daniel Pemberton

Photography: Jeff Cronenweth

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, JK Simmons, Nina Arianda,

Rating: 5/10

