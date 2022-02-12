All a success! Jennifer Lopez’s film receives a very unexpected compliment

U.S. – The new tape Jennifer Lopez has been marked as the best romantic comedy in years. It seems that the great sense of humor of the artist has managed to be transmitted in the film “Merry Me”. She will surely become the favorite of fans of this genre of movie theater.

In the film, the actress plays a pop singer named Kat Valdezwho is about to marry a Colombian singer played by Maluma. The ceremony plans to be broadcast on television for more than 20 million viewers, but everything is ruined when it is discovered that the young man was cheating on López’s character. This leaves Kat thinking that she can’t pick someone right.

In order to deal with the separation, the character of Jennifer Lopez She decides to stand on the stage of her show and marry the first man she sees. That ends up being the character of Owen Wilson, someone normal who doesn’t even know for sure who the famous singer is. Due to fate, she ends up getting married in front of millions of people and thus starting a great comedy.

It is that what seemed to be something totally prepared for the media, ends up becoming something very real. Since Kat is captivated by the reality of the math teacher she married, which is very different from hers in every way. The fans seem to be loving the recently released film, it is that with that story there is no way to dislike it.

Movie critics call it the new “Nothing Hill”, Without a doubt, only more and more compliments can come out of that. For the moment, Jennifer Lopez He has not commented on the tremendous success he is having, but he is expected to give an interview after the tape is seen by more people.