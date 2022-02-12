AJ Styles believes that only ex-WWE will cross the “forbidden door”

AAA was already part of a “crossover” with WWE back in 1997, and precisely also in a delivery of Royal Rumble, but what was seen on January 29 can undoubtedly be described as historic, since for the first time, a talent under contract with a direct competitor of the McMahon Empire he fought in the product of this. And not within any PPV.

Hence mickey jamesstill in a cloud for his participation, It will be shown this week quite sure that the agreement between WWE and Impact Wrestling will go further.

“I think so. I don’t know if it will be immediately. I believe that It was an opportunity for WWE to test the waters, to see if it could be something important. People talk and say, ‘This is going to be great and it’s going to make a lot of ratings and it’s going to make a lot of noise.’ Because until they have it on their face, they are not able to see it… I believe that now they see the potential and how the fans responded. The idea that it happens with men, or with world champions or something like that. At least now the door is open to that possibility.

► WWE does not want to take risks

TV Insider, meanwhile, was able to ask A.J. Styleswho also has important baggage in Impact, about the cross-promotion of Royal Rumble and if you consider it feasible that after the former TNA, WWE formalize new agreements with other companies.