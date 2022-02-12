Aaron Rodgers is recognized as the MVP of the season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgerswas chosen for the second year in a row as the NFL Most Valuable Player in the delivery of NFL Honors.

In the ceremony the best of 2021 is awarded in different categories and takes place prior to the match for the Lombardi trophy. Super Bowl LVI will take place this Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium.

is the fourth time Rodgers gets an MVP (Most Valuable Player), award for the most valuable player; previously it did so in 2011, 2014 and 2020.

The Green Bay quarterback left behind Tom Brady, Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre, Jim Brownwho have three and got one behind Peyton Manning, who is the top winner with five MVPs.

Rodgers thanked the coach of his team, Matt LaFleur, for helping him earn this recognition.

“It has been an incredible 17 years, I am grateful for the memories throughout these years. I would like to special thanks to Matt LaFleur thank you for trusting me and my teammates”, he said.

Rodgers finished the season with 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns and led Green Bay to the playoffs.

WHO WAS AWARDED IN THE NFL HONORS?

The trophy to offensive player of the year went to the catcher Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Ramsholder of the triple crown, being the leader in receptions with 145, yards, 1,947, and touchdowns, 16.

The choice of Defensive player went to Trent Jordan WattSteelers linebacker, leading sacks with 22.5, with which he equaled the Giants’ Michael Strahan NFL record.

TO Ja’Marr Chasea 21-year-old receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, was awarded Offensive Rookie Award. He was the fourth best receiver of the season with 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Defensive Rookie Award went to the wing of the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons, 22 years old. He finished sixth in the league in sacks with 13, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

mike vabelof the Titans, won the trophy Coach of the year. Vrabel managed for his team to finish the regular season as the best in the NFL with a 12-5 record despite losing his best player to injury for most of the season; running back Derrick Henry, and his two star receivers; AJ Brown and Julio Jones.

The award Comeback Player of the Season went to the Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrowwho tore the anterior cruciate ligament and the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in November 2020, in a game against Washington, in week 10.

Burrow returned this campaign to lead the Bengals to the AFC North title, the AL championship and will now play Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams.

Also announced at the NFL Honors ceremony were the eight new members of the Hall of Fame of Professional American Football, which honors the best of the NFL in history and the Walter Payton Award, a recognition of the work with the community.

The hall of fame list it was made up of lineman Tony Boselli, catcher Cliff Branch, safety Le Roy Butler; Sam Mills, linebacker; Richard Seymour, defensive end; Bryant Young, lineman; coach Dick Vermeil and officer Art McNally.

The Walter Payton Award it was awarded to Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth.

