A new detail comes to light why Will Smith has not returned to interpret Deadshot

Peter Safran has spoken about the absence of Will Smith in the new Suicide Squad movie

In 2016, the first film of The Suicide Squad came to the big screen, and with it DC’s failed attempt to unite its cinematographic universe with appearances by characters such as Jared Leto’s Joker or Batman. In the group’s new film, directed by James Gunn, some of the actors return to their roles as Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman or Jai Courtney.

With that said, one of the most notable absences is that of Will Smith, who played one of the main characters in the 2016 film Deadshot. At first it was thought that Idris Elba would be in charge of bringing this character to life in the new film, but Elba will play Bloodsport, a character with similar abilities who tried to kill Superman with a kryptonite bullet.

Now in an interview with Peter Safran, one of the main reasons behind Smith’s non-return is revealed. According to Safran, the main problem was organization, they already knew that Gunn would return to Marvel to direct Guardians of the Galaxy, so they could not change the production dates.

Even if there were plans for a solo Deadshot movie in the past, it would be cancelled. With these new statements, it does not seem that the return of Will Smith as Deadshot has been completely ruled out, but nothing is guaranteed either.