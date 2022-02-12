A Minecraft player spends seven months creating the Simpsons’ Springfield and it’s brutal

Few fictional cities are more famous than Springfield, home to America’s most popular family, The Simpsons. A city that, like Matt Groening’s series, is already part of popular culture after more than thirty years in broadcastso it is not surprising that has its own version in Minecraft thanks to one of its fans. Springfield on a scale created block by block, and not one of the most famous buildings in the city is missing.

This Minecraft player not only It has taken 7 months to build Springfieldand what remains to be finished, too he created the texture pack himself which uses this version of the game to resemble as much as possible the aesthetics of The Simpsons. Without a doubt, the result is the most outstanding, it seems as if it were really a LEGO The Simpsons or a similar game.

In this roughly four-minute tour, creator @BlocksterCraft (via Reddit) shows off the city’s scale and some recognizable buildings. From the house of The Simpsons and their neighbor Ned Flanders, the school, the Badulake, the church, the police station, the town hall or the town square (no statue yet). Although it does not end there, it has a lot of other details, such as a Krusty Burger, the statue of the donut waiter, the Duff brewery, the tire graveyard or the towers of the nuclear power plant that could not be missing in this version of Springfield in Minecraft.

Without a doubt, one of the best recreations of The Simpsons that we have seen in a long time. It makes you want to go back to that time when The Simpsons games were still made, although making a game like Hit & Run again would be very difficult today.

