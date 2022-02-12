A fractured PSG awaits Real Madrid

The distance between the names and football has ended up exhausting the fans, who made it known loudly in the match against Rennes

The cracks multiply in Paris Saint-Germain before receiving Real Madrid on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 and a single glue sustains the most expensive team in history: Kylian Mbappe.

The young striker, who this summer did everything possible to switch to the rival of the Parisians, who have not yet renewed his contract with the French, paradoxically maintains a leaky building.

Mbappé celebrates his goal at 93′ PSG vs. Rennes Getty Images

His goal in the 93rd minute against Rennes last night appeared like a little anesthesia in the midst of all the fractures.

The most obvious, the one that the club maintains with the stands. The fan gets bored and does not see the promise of what such a famous squad could contribute on the pitch.

The distance between the names and football has ended up exhausting the fans, who made it known loudly.



They took 25 minutes to occupy the grounds of the Parc des Princes, in protest at the team’s performance and, when they did, they were armed with harsh banners with the club and the players.

“A sloppy workforce, a discipline that leaves something to be desired, overpaid mercenaries,” they wrote in their manifestos, in large letters, so that no one could ignore it.

They also made clear the target of their anger: “Leonardo: it’s time to leave.”

The sports director is, in his opinion, responsible for the fact that the team is not performing. For now, Mauricio Pochettino, who has not found the key to make the constellation of stars play, and Nasser Al Khelaifi, who has amassed that galaxy based on a checkbook, remain in the background.

CRITICISM TO THE PLAYERS

But the stands, which returned to the stadium after months of absence due to suspension and health restrictions, were not lenient with the players either.

Only Marquinhos he was spared his criticism. Not even Mbappewho is reproached for his refusal to extend the contract that ends at the end of the season, was left out of his anger.

Either Marco Verrattiwho holds the team’s midfield, convinces much less Leo Messiwho after a good game a week ago against Lille he was once again very far from what is expected of the only player who has seven Ballon d’Or. His assistance in the last breath to Mbappé saved, in part, his poor performance.

Messi takes air with PSG Getty Images

Neymarthe most expensive player in history, is still recovering from injury and the most that the PSG It is to have him on the bench and make him return after two months of absence in case of extreme urgency.

The environment is not the best for the reception of the Real Madrid and Pochettino he was quick to call for “unity” in the press conference after the match against Rennes.

“It is time to be united to achieve our goals. When the season is over we will be able to take stock”, said the coach, who also does not enjoy the support of the fans.

The press is also not optimistic. L’Équipe maintains that the arguments of the PSG to face the duel against the Madrid with victory options “They are more linked to the uncertainty of football than to the guarantees offered by the club.”

In this scenario, all hopes are pinned on Mbappe, the only one that seems to raise the bar. If the Parisian club flies over the French league, if it maintains options and hopes of staying alive in Europe, it is thanks to its 20 goals, four of them in Champions League.

Will the 23-year-old’s quality be enough to plug all the cracks in the club?

They cling to this in Paris, knowing that beating Madrid can change the trend in a season finale where everything is decided.