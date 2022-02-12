“A bad grade does not make you a worse doctor”

After the celebration of MIR exam On January 27, more and more students use their social networks to capture in them the sensations and lessons learned during the preparation of the test. This is how a future doctor has done it through her Twitter account, which through several messages, has been explaining the six learnings that the MIR has left him.

The first one he refers to is the exercise. “It is very important and I left it in January,” he begins by recounting, admitting that “it made him feel very good and that now he regrets it because he would have gained in quality of life.”

3. The MIR is not the most important thing. I’ve been lucky not to have any big problems during the preparation, but it’s something you have to tell yourself in case it happens. If any event in your life happens, the MIR becomes secondary and NOTHING HAPPENS — Bland(@MIRsebe) February 7, 2022

“To rest a day is not to lose a day”, is the second lesson learned for the student. “Sometimes you force the machine and you feel so bad if you don’t work that you don’t get enough rest,” she says. While the third learning that she lists is “that the MIR is not the most important”. “If some event in your life happens, the MIR should become secondary and nothing happens because of it,” he admits.

“The MIR is not the most important thing in your life”

While in the fourth and fifth lesson he points out that “you have to learn to prioritize” and “have a support network”. “Go as far as you can, squeeze it as much as possible, but understand that not knowing everything is normal,” he acknowledges, and confesses that “his friends and family have saved his life during these months.”

Finally, the user makes an important mention of the test note. “Getting a bad number does not make you a worse doctor”, he admits, assuring that “if you have to repeat it and, although one more year seems like a world, you can do it”. An opinion that many other students have shared. “The 4 D’s are fundamental: rest, diet, sport and disconnection”added an opponent in this regard.