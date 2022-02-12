6 movies that will show you different kinds of love

This Monday is February 14, a day where love is celebrated internationally, in romantic we wanted to do a pre-celebration with some of the series and movies that are related to this feeling. However, there is not only the love of a couple. There is also the one that one has with oneself, with friends, with the hobbies that one likes to do, for our pets, children and many other things.

This is why we want to recommend some programs that are on digital platforms so that you can meet different artists of love and realize that not all of it is bad.

Self-love

On this occasion we recommend “to the bone” (Netflix) which stars Lily Collins. A film that addresses Ellen’s eating problems. A young woman suffering from anorexia; while her doctor helps her get better and feel better about herself. It is not only a moving story due to the difficult process that Ellen lives, but also motivates you to reflect on the love of your own body and the damage we do to ourselves looking for the “ideal weight”.

Love for the music

“Pitch Perfect” falls into this category, since it is a film in which we can see how a group of friends come together, due to their different love for music, to form a group that competes in the acapella field. Regarding its cast, it is made up of Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Ester Dean, among others.

love for solidarity

The story of Tully and Kate (Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke) is that of two inseparable friends from adolescence when they were neighbors, and into adulthood. As the story progresses, we learn more about what they had to live together, their time at journalism school, their beginnings together in the profession and how they continued to choose each other despite the differences. It shows you how important it is to put yourself in another’s place and be there for a love without judging.

love for causes

in the series “Anne with an e” You find the story of an orphaned 13-year-old girl who is mistakenly sent to live with older siblings on Prince Edward Island. As she grows up through the three seasons, she can be seen fighting for the inequalities she sees in her town while also embracing issues such as orphanhood, child abandonment, psychological trauma, social issues such as pressure for conformity, inequality of gender, racism, religion and freedom of expression.

Love for the animals

“animal rescue”is a National Geographic series that you can watch on Disney+ that is about a group of animal surveillance policemen along with Colorado veterinarians to respond to the different animal emergencies they have each year.

Love couple

“Love in the Works” is on Netflix and tells the story of how an executive wins a contest to spend time in a country hotel in New Zealand that lacks charm. The least he thought was that he was going to fall in love with the townspeople or that he was going to find love, so he is going to have to make an important decision, choose his true love and stay in the hotel they build together or return to your city to work in the area you don’t like.