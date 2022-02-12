36 medical specialists graduate from CIDOCS

>The residents graduated from the Specialties in Pathological Anatomy, Anesthesiology, General Surgery, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Imaging, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics and Traumatology, Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery and from the Sub Specialties in Dermatology, Neonatology, Oculoplastics, Retina and Vitreous.

A total of 36 medical residents received from the rector Jesús Madueña Molina their certificate as graduates of 9 specialties and 4 medical subspecialties of the Center for Research and Teaching in Health Sciences (CIDOCS) of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS).

In her message to the members of the 38th generation of new medical specialists, Madueña Molina congratulated the graduates and their families and told them that the doors of the University are open for them to continue their academic training or if they wish to work in it.

“Ask them that wherever they are, they always have the eagle of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa tattooed on their hearts, which is our Alma Mater and the one that has given us the opportunity to be here receiving their specialty diploma,” said the rector.

The university leader spoke about the improvements being made in this Research Center, such as the start of construction of the hemodynamics area, the proposal to modernize the ophthalmology area and the project to have a Medical Specialties Tower, which will benefit the academic training of students in the area of ​​Health, both undergraduate and postgraduate and specialties, and of course the population with fewer resources.

“We want those who are prepared here, our graduates, to come out as well trained as possible and provide an extraordinary service,” emphasized Madueña Molina, reiterating that the University will continue to fulfill its social commitment to provide quality education and services within the reach of the society.

The Director of the CIDOCS, Alfredo Contreras Gutierrez; and Dr. Perla Yareli Gutiérrez Arzápalo, who was the godmother of Generation, while Dr. José Daniel Cortés Flores spoke on behalf of the graduates.

The residents graduated from the Specialties in Pathological Anatomy, Anesthesiology, General Surgery, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Imaging, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics and Traumatology, Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery and from the Sub Specialties in Dermatology, Neonatology , Oculoplastic, in Retina and Vitreous.