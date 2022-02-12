30 Fun Things You (Maybe) Didn’t Know About Han Solo

one In the first draft of Star Wars, Han Solo was green In George Lucas’s original script for starwarsHan Solo wasn’t a square-jawed humanoid scoundrel. Han’s first draft was decidedly more “green” than the final film version. A member of an alien race called the Ureallians, this Swamp Thing-like creature was meant to be the best pilot in the galaxy. Years later, Dark Horse Comics adapted the original script (above), finally showing the world Han Solo’s true origins.

two He was also supposed to be a Jedi That green monster was going to be a Jedi, at least until Lucas changed his mind. We like to think that Solo’s brief wielding of a lightsaber in The Empire Strikes Back is a call to this little-known fact of star Waryes

3 Director Francis Ford Coppola was the inspiration for Han Solo Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola was a friend of George Lucas before starwars, and his smooth-talking personality inspired the character of Han Solo. Like Lucas, he was a beleaguered young director creating world-changing cinema, so the homage is fitting.

4 Harrison Ford had some tough competition at the auditions Al Pacino, Christopher Walken, Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell were offered or auditioned for the role of Han Solo, but it was Harrison Ford – through a stroke of luck – who got the job, fitting for someone so lucky… like HanSolo.

5 Han’s blaster is based on a German Mauser… Known to Star Wars fans as the DL-44, Han’s famous pistol is actually based on a Mauser C96, a very popular pistol in the mid-20th century and a favorite of Winston Churchill.

6 And the prop gun made its movie debut 10 years earlier. Han’s original blaster props were not built specifically for starwars. According testedfans dedicated to creating the perfect replica of the DL-44 identified the pistol used in Caughtfrom 1967, as the same one that would become tied around Han’s waist.

7 Han Solo served in the Imperial Army and saved Chewie… When Disney bought the rights to starwars in 2012, it removed much of the established canon. One of the more interesting tidbits is that Han served in the Imperial Army and helped save Chewie from a life of slavery. This would help explain his contempt for the Empire.

8 But really Chewie saved him Although the story remains that Han saved Chewie from the tyranny of the Empire, there is a new novel called Consequences: Life Debt, which turns this long-accepted notion of Han as savior on its head. Han says in the book, “I saved him, at least that’s what he says, the big hairy fool, but really, he saved me. I was going down the wrong path, and Chewie straightened me out.”

9 Han and the Millennium Falcon are from the same planet. In a galaxy filled with a seemingly endless number of planets and starships, it’s a pretty incredible coincidence that the Millennium Falcon (aka the Corellian YT-1300 light freighter 492727ZED) is also from Hans’ home planet of Corellia.

10 Han Solo’s ‘Kessel Race’ boast was ‘a lie’ Han’s famous phrase in A new hopeaccording to which the Millennium Falcon made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs, has been taken to epic proportions in the decades since, to the point of playing a central role in Solo: A Star Wars Story. But is Han Solo’s most famous boast actually a lie? The original script for the shooting of A new hope describes Ben Kenobi “reacting to Solo’s stupid attempt to impress them with some blatant misinformation.” That would suggest that Han’s boast is a pretty egregious lie and that Kenobi knows it.

eleven Han Solo’s golden dice appeared in the original trilogy Some fans may have been confused when Luke Skywalker gives Leia Organa Solo a pair of golden dice at the end of the last jedi. But the acolytes of starwars with eagle eyes have pointed out that those dice did appear in A new hopeThey’re just a little hard to see.

12 And he’s had them for a long time In Solo: A Star Wars StoryHan has the golden dice even when he lives on his home planet of Corellia. It is not yet known where he got them from, perhaps from his parents, but his appearance in the last jedi now has more weight.

13 The first Marvel Star Wars comic book story was about Han Solo (and Chewie) Star Wars #7-10 was the first original story arc of starwars published by Marvel Comics (the first 6 issues chronicled the events of A new hope). With a plot structure similar to that of The seven magnificentsthe story followed the incredibly strange adventures of Han Solo and Chewbacca on their journey through the universe.

14 In France they called him “Yan Solo” The War of Etoiles suffered an attack of changing names of characters for the French public. C-3P0 became Z6P0 and Chewbacca became Chiktabba. But Han Solo’s Frenchification might be the funniest: Yan Solo. So close… yet so unbelievably far at the same time.

fifteen Han Solo met Chewie’s family Han Solo is a true friend of Chewbacca. He even visited his family during the holidays. There, Han Solo meets Chewbacca’s family on the Wookiee homeworld of Kashyyyk and helps save them from Imperial harassment. Unfortunately, there was no one to save the actors themselves. Just look at Harrison Ford’s obvious expression of pain throughout this cinematic disaster.

16 What exactly is a nerf? A frustrated Leia criticizes Han as a “Shepherd from cocky nerf, medium witty and scruffy lookHan is more bothered by the “scruffy looking” part, but have you ever wondered what a nerf is? Turns out they’re space cows. starwars in particular (pictured above), Han even has to transport some on the Millennium Falcon, finally fulfilling his destiny as a shepherd.

17 Solo’s stepfather about to appear in ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ Han Solo’s departure from The Empire Strikes Back It’s undeniably cool (no pun intended), but the first script for the 1980 film had Han Solo go on an epic journey to hunt down his stepfather, who supposedly had information vital to the rebellion. With a huge family drama at the center of the original trilogy, it’s probably best not to have another one.

18 Harrison Ford invented Han’s most famous phrase Han Solo’s most famous line wasn’t planned at all. The original script foresaw this exchange before Han’s descent into the carbonite chamber: Lee: I love you. I couldn’t tell you before, but it’s true. Han: Remember that, because I’ll be back. Following a conversation with director Irvin Kershner, Harrison Ford uttered the phrase “I know” and cemented this emotional moment in movie history.

19 Harrison Ford wanted Han to die in ‘Return of the Jedi’ He survived clashes with Boba Fett, the Carbonite and Jabba the Hutt, but Han Solo’s greatest enemy was actually the actor who plays him. As Ford explained in Conan in 2015: “I thought the best use of the character would be for him to sacrifice himself for a lofty ideal and give a little bit of substance, a little bit of gravitas to the company, not that there wasn’t already, but I wanted to participate somewhere.” In Ford’s honor, the character arc of selfish rogue turned revered martyr would have been awesome to see on screen, but we’re glad Han Solo lived to fight another day.

twenty Leia married Han right after the Battle of Endor. After the second Death Star was destroyed at the end of return of the jediHan and Leia wasted no time in starting their new life together. Leia describes her wedding in the novel Consequences: Life Debt: “We had a small ceremony, just with trusted people. We didn’t keep it a secret, but we didn’t make it public either.”

twenty-one But he was already married (to someone else) Sana Starros makes an appearance in the canon comic of starwars where she tells Leia that she is actually Han Solo’s wife, which puts a great strain on Han and Leia’s relationship. However, a deeper dive into Sara and Han’s relationship reveals that their “marriage” is just part of a past con.

22 Han Solo never appears in the prequels (but he almost does)

23 The Millennium Falcon does come out The Millennium Falcon didn’t make it out of the prequels unscathed, though, though his appearance wasn’t nearly as atrocious as that of the shoehorned Solo kid. The Falcon makes an incredibly small cameo during a wide-angle shot on Coruscant. In fact, he isn’t even noticeable unless he slows down and gets better. He is small, but he is there.

24 The Millennium Falcon almost killed Harrison Ford Fans knew that Ford was injured on set during the production of The Force Awakensbut we did not know the seriousness until seven months after the premiere. Guardian reported in July 2016 that Ford nearly died on the set of the Millennium Falcon when a door (apparently the weight of a small car) pinned him to the ground. Though seriously injured, Ford returned to the set three weeks later, and JJ Abrams said those three weeks helped him reframe important parts of the film. So, in a way, Ford’s injury made The Force Awakens a better movie.

25 We know Han’s first words to baby Ben Solo In the book Consequences: The end of the Empire, we have an emotional meeting with baby Ben Solo and his new father. It also gives a sense of ominous foreshadowing of Han’s ultimate fate:



“It’s you and me, kid. The whole damn galaxy is against us, but we’ll get through. I’m not always going to be the best father, I don’t know what the hell I’m doing here. I can barely take care of myself. But I’ll always keep us on target.” in the right direction…even if we dodge a bit to get there. There’s your first lesson: sometimes doing the right thing doesn’t mean following a straight line.”



26 Han Solo takes revenge on the First Order (sort of) At a brief moment during the initial bombardment of the last jedi -just before Paige Tico sacrifices herself for the Resistance- a bomb on the far right reads “Han says hello” in the aurebes language of starwars. She is a small, but worthy, revenge.

27 Luke’s initial reaction to Han Solo’s death is cut in ‘The Last Jedi’ Mark Hamill wasn’t too happy about director Rian Johnson’s decision to cut Luke’s heartfelt reaction to learning of Han Solo’s death. Luckily, the scene still stands as a deleted extra, and maybe – just maybe – it will find its way into the movie in a future director’s cut.

28 Luke’s last words are a tribute to Han Solo Luke’s last words in the last jedi they lean on Solo’s characteristic “boy” affectation. It is a moving tribute to an old friend.

29 The ‘Firefly’ series pays homage to the original space pirate Malcolm Reynolds of Firefly, is essentially Han Solo for a new generation, and series creator Joss Whedon shows fans that he’s aware of the similarities. Throughout the criminally short series, a carbonite statue of Han Solo can be seen scattered throughout Serenity. It’s a nice detail.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io