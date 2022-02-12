2022 DC Comics Movies New Images!

They have presented a spectacular trailer with unpublished images of the four DC Comics movies of 2022.

batman, Black Adam, Flash Y Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are the 2022 DC Comics movies that will compete with the premieres of Marvel Studios which in this case are only 3 as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder Y Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. So we will have a great year to return to the cinema.

In the video that we leave you below we can see very interesting unpublished images.

What do you think? Which of these 2022 DC Comics movies are you most looking forward to seeing? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Description of the 4 premieres:

TheBatman. It will be the reboot of the Dark Knight and this time it will be played by Robert Pattinson. The story will be about the second year of the Gotham vigilante and how he must prove that he is the best detective in the world to solve some murders of people from Gotham’s high society. Directed by Matt Reeves, the cast also includes Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Enigma, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Barry Keoghan as Stanley Merkel. Release date: March 4.

Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson will make his superhero movie debut with director Jaume Collet-Serra. Joining this great actor will be Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz / Isis, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Destino / Kent Nelson, Noah Centineo as Al Rothstein / Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall / Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkell / Cyclone and Joseph Gatt. as Squad Leader. History will show us how in the past Black Adam received great powers and was imprisoned, now in the present he will come back stronger than ever and face the Justice Society of America. Release date: July 29.

TheFlash. This will be one of the DC Comics movies of 2022 that can change everything. Since the most famous sprinter in comics will travel to the past to prevent the death of his mother and that will drastically change the present. So they can alter the entire timeline. The director in charge is Andy Muschietti and the cast includes Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Ben Affleck as Batman / Bruce Wayne, Michael Keaton as Batman / Bruce Wayne, Michael Shannon as Zod, Antje Traue as Faora-UI, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen. Release date: November 4.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Sequel to the success of 2018 where we will see more underwater adventures. James Wan has promised that there will be much more horror, action and big sea monsters. In the cast we can see Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Patrick Wilson as King Orm / Ocean Master, Amber Heard as Mera, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as Reu Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane/Black Manta, Vincent Regan as Atlan, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, and Indya Moore as Karshon. Release date: December 21.

As we can see, the 2022 DC Comics movies will have everything like: Action, emotion, great special effects, time travel and the best superheroes played by great movie stars.