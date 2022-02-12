19 years after its premiere, this is what these actors from ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ look like

One of the films that undoubtedly became one of the public’s favorites is a comedy ‘Cheaper by the Dozen‘, where they tell the adventures of a family made up of 12 children and although sometimes they have complicated situations, they make it seem as easy as they solve some problems.

In this film we saw some actors at a younger age like Taylor Lautner, Hillary Duff Y aston kutcherHowever, there are some protagonists who had a big change.

6.- Kevin G Schmidt (Henry Baker)

After the great success of the film, Kevin had more opportunities to show his talent in movies like The Butterfly Effect (2004) as well as in the series monk Y CSI: New YorkDespite his great talent, the actor decided to venture into production and direction.

5.- Alyson Stoner (Sarah Baker)

How to forget the little rebel of the dozen children, who was in charge of the plans that very often ended in disaster. The young actress, after the success of the two films, participated lending her voice in Phineas and Ferb like isabella. She also had participation in the two films of Camp Rockafter these films, he returned to lend his voice, in a recent project as Sam Sharp in The Loud House in 2020.

4.- Morgan York (kim baker)

One of the little ones who was also in charge of doing mischief was the one played by Morgan York, who, after this film, participated in Bulletproof Babysitter beside Vin Diesel. And although her career pointed to more, her last job was as Sarah in Hannah Montana to later dedicate herself to her true passion, literature.

3.- Forrest Landis (Mark Baker)

The endearing boy who was passionate about nature, is no longer so young, because despite having worked in Flight plan and in the Spy Schooldecided to dedicate himself to professional skating, one of his passions along with writing.

two.- Blake Woodruff (Mike Baker)

Compared to who his brothers were on the tape, Blake He continued with his acting career participating in a movie like Churchil, mr ed Y The son of the devil. His most recent work was in Victor Crowley.

one.- Brent and Shane Kinsman (Nigel and Kyle Baker)

The famous twins, who between their innocence caused almost irreparable damage, achieved great fame that they came to participate in Desperate wivesHowever, they decided to retire from acting.