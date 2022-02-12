◉ HERE | Santander Lottery Results TODAY, Friday, February 11: Winning Numbers and Draw

DRAW ENDED | The results of the Santander Lottery have already been communicated and published in this same note. Find out HERE the winners and prizes for TODAY Friday, February 11 in Colombia.

DRAW ENDED! The winning number of the Grand Prize was: 5121 series 233. All other complete dry will be announced AT THE END OF THE NOTE in a few minutes.

Santander Lottery | Results and winning numbers from 23.00 Colombian time.

This game takes place every Friday at the same time and has an excellent prize plan. As for the jackpot, this will be 7,200 million pesos.

To participate in these Lottery games it is necessary to be of legal age and reside in Colombia. Minors cannot participate in Lottery games.

The winning number of the Grand Prize was: 5121 series 233. The other dry numbers will be known in a few minutes.

Dry 1 billion: 3755 series 042

This draw will be held from 11:00 p.m. Colombian time.

What are the prizes and prizes of the Santander Lottery today?

The jackpot will be weekly of 7,200 million pesos. In addition, there are different smaller prizes for those who have matched some numbers, although not all. The total money to be distributed is 21,038 million pesos.

When and at what time will the next Santnader Lottery draw take place?

This draw takes place every Friday from 11:00 p.m. However, on rare occasions it can be done another day. To see ONLINE the drawing schedule you can CLICK HERE.