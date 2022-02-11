WWE will have a new edition of WrestleMania Backlash

The Dunkin Donuts Center, a venue located in Providence, Rhode Island, has confirmed the celebration of WWE WrestleMania Backlashevent that will take place on May 8, 2022. This show already had its first edition in 2021 as a complement to WrestleMania 37.

In the promotional poster, WWE shows Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. noteworthy the presence of Brock Lesnar, who will apparently continue to work with WWE beyond WrestleMania 38. This could change the perception of his fight against Roman Reigns in the great event, although everything indicates that one more fight between the two could be held on this show. Also, no fight has been confirmed.

WWE has announced that the presale will take place from February 16 to 17. Tickets for the general public will begin on February 18 at 10 am (New York time). The Dunkin’ Donuts Center It is a venue with an approximate capacity of 12,000 spectators, so it is not considered one of the great events of the year in WWE.

WrestleMania Backlash premiered last year as a post-WrestleMania event. In that edition, Bobby Lashley defeated Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat for the WWE Championship, while Roman Reigns successfully defended the Universal Championship against Cesaro.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is Elimination Chamber and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.