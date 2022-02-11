WWE changes strategy on recruiting new talent

Since the start of the pandemic, WWE’s talent hiring strategy has changed drastically from the ways it was used to a few years ago. With the loss in the Wednesday war against All Elite Wrestling, the revolution in NXT and the restructuring and change of key players within the talent development program, WWE seemed to move away in a certain way from the talent that shone on the independent wrestling sceneand according to the Wrestling Observer medium, this would have increased even more than we thought:

“This week’s order on new talent is that they want even more to train athletes that are starting from scratch or close to scratch. They’re currently doing a camp and Rok-C is one of the people that’s on the inside. They want to make a big tryout (test) in Dallas on the week of WrestleMania, and the idea is that very few indie fighters, no more than you could count on the fingers of one hand, or even less, manage to advance.

Someone said at camp now that they should have changed this because only one of the athletes without previous experience has shown that he had somethingand he was a guy who was already a fan, while the few independent fighters out there have been in an acceptable to good way. “

A few weeks ago, Wrestling Obsever himself reported that WWE was considering hiring fighters from the indie scene on an occasional basis and with short-term contracts to make small appearances that serve to boost the talent that WWE is creating. In this way, Vince McMahon’s company would focus on building their own superstars from the ground up, and would only turn to experienced talent if needed to get more media coverage.

