WWE 2K22 reveals the average of some international fighters

2K has published in the last few hours an update on the average ratings of its fighters. In addition to confirming the scores of Asuka, Sheamus and Io Shirai, the company has included in the ‘International’ pack the scores of Jinder Mahal and Mansoor.

Through a video published on social networks, 2k has revealed the following valuations:

Mansoor: 80

Jinder Mahal: 77



Jinder Mahal istogether with Shotzi, the worst rated star of all that have been announced to date. Currently, he does not have a prominent role in WWE, while Mansoor had one of his most complete years in WWE in 2021, although this year he has only wrestled once at the SmackDown event held on January 14.

As we reported yesterday, Asuka received the highest score from a female to date (90) in WWE 2K22. Sheamus scored 85 points, while Io Shirai reached 82.

2K will release additional communications on WWE 2K22 in the coming weeks, including more detailed information on modes, specific game features, Superstar roster and much more. For more information on WWE 2K22visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram, or subscribe on YouTube.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is Elimination Chamber and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.