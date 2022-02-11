With a ‘steel’ abdomen and a project at the door, this is how Jennifer Aniston celebrates her 54th birthday

This February 11, the world of entertainment is on long tablecloths, since one of its spoiled actresses, Jennifer Aniston, celebrates his 54th birthday. And boy, this year of life comes with new challenges and projects for the famous, here we tell you the details!

The Emmy nominee is one of the public’s favorites for her charisma and beauty, which has accompanied her since her beginnings in Hollywood and is only increasing.

However, in addition to her heart-stopping physique and figure, the protagonist of projects such as “Friends” and “Living with my ex” receives this 2022 full of good vibes. Proof of it is the wave of projects will share with his fans.

In fact, Aniston recently revealed that one of the first stories with which he will delight the public is “Mystery Murder 2”, where he will share credits with comedy actor Adam Sandler. So far it is known that it is a comedy that could reach Netflix screens at the end of this 2022 and that already has the public waiting.

Jennifer Aniston surprises with a new makeover

This is not the only time that Jennifer Aniston has captured the attention of the media this week, as we remember that a few days ago gave a lot to talk about for his most recent feat: his change of look.

The actress of American origin showed a very different haircut from the one that characterized her for several years. It is a fringe that frames her delicate features and gives you a rejuvenated look.

The response of his fans was immediate and the compliments did not take long to fill the comments section: “I love the bangs”, “you are incredible” and “beautiful as always”are some of the compliments he received.

It may interest you:

• Jennifer Aniston changes her look and debuts fringe after years of using the same hairstyle

• At 52, Jennifer Aniston demonstrates her flexibility by working out in tight black leggings

• Jennifer Aniston remembers her deceased dog with an emotional dedication on her Christmas tree