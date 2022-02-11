Will Goldberg retire from WWE after WrestleMania 38?



Goldberg has been announced to appear tonight at the Friday Night SmackDown tapings at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. WWE will record two events, this week’s live and next week’s that will be delayed on FOX due to the roster’s trip to Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber.

Not many details have been given about what Goldberg’s role will be tonight on SmackDown, but everything indicates that he will have a new confrontation with Roman Reigns to warm up their match for the WWE Universal Championship in Elimination Chamber. The question is whether Goldberg will appear in the first program, in the second or in both.

About him Goldberg’s future in WWE There has been a lot of talk in the last few days. By contract, this will be your last fight. After defeating Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, it was reported that Goldberg only had one match left on his contract, information that he later confirmed himself. In recent days there has been speculation about a possible contract extension, but everything indicates that it is quite unlikely that Goldberg will fight againso we would be facing the last fight of his career, unless Vince McMahon offers him an extension until WrestleMania.

Goldberg will go through the operating room

It should be remembered that Goldberg indicated in December, in an interview for The Pat McAfee Show, that he has to undergo surgery to repair a shoulder injury that he has been dealing with for several years. Goldberg revealed that he was waiting for a new call from Vince McMahon and that, later, he would have surgery.

“I felt pretty good (in the fight against Bobby Lashley). I’m not going to go on every radio or television interview that my shoulder has been destroyed for the last three, five, eight years. I need to go through surgery. I’m going to have surgery when I finish my degree. If Vince (McMahon) called me tomorrow morning and said ‘Goldberg, we need you in a month’… What am I supposed to do if I go under the knife? I’ll do it when it’s time, “were his words.

